Dodgers Dugout: Which Dodger rotation is best, the one on the DL or the healthy one?

Which would you be rooting for? I’d root for him to pitch well, because I don’t like to see any player injured. Especially one who works as hard as Kershaw does. I believed all along that if he pitched well this season and opted out that he would sign with Texas if they gave him an offer anywhere close to what others might offer. Now, who knows? Even if he comes back in July and pitches great, will other teams want to take a chance on a player with a history of back problems?