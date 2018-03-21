Dodgers Dugout: Who's going to replace Justin Turner?

2. Brandon Crawford, San Francisco Giants (.253/.305/.403/87 OPS+/2.2 WAR). Crawford's season was essentially ruined when his sister-in-law died at the age of 38 after an asthma attack. That happened on April 12. He took a couple of weeks off to grieve, help with the funeral and console his wife. After he returned, his wife suffered two miscarriages. If you ask Crawford, he won't blame his off year on these things. But how could they not affect him? And how can anything I say in these rankings mean anything in the light of all of that? I'm putting him second because a 100% Brandon Crawford deserves to be there. And when the Giants play the Dodgers, instead of booing him, I'll be hoping he succeeds. To read more on Crawford, click here.