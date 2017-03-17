Dodgers Dugout: Here are the 10 games you can watch on KTLA this season

Hi, my name is Houston Mitchell, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. I went to see the movie "Logan" the other day. Please don't make the same mistake I did: It has nothing to do with new Dodger Logan Forsythe.

Spring training numbers

It has been an uneventful exhibition season for the Dodgers. Most of the roster spots are locked in, with a handful of batters vying for the final slots. Let's take a look at how those players are doing:

Charlie Culberson: 9 for 34 with two doubles and a triple

Enrique Hernandez: 5 for 19 with a double

Chris Taylor: 13 for 25 with two doubles and a triple

Rob Segedin: 6 for 13 with two doubles and a homer

Brett Eibner: 10 for 34 with four doubles, a triple and a homer

Andrew Toles: 7 for 25 with a double and a triple

Scott Van Slyke: 7 for 26

Franklin Gutierrez: 4 for 31 with a double and a homer

Of course, it is just spring training.

As far as starting pitchers go, let's look at the men trying to land the fourth and fifth spots (assuming the Dodgers send Julio Urias to extended spring training to conserve his innings).

Brandon McCarthy: 5.19 ERA

Alex Wood: 3.86 ERA

Ross Stripling: 6.00 ERA

Scott Kazmir: 3.38 ERA

Hyun-jin Ryu: 1.80 ERA

Again, though, it's just spring training. Kenley Jansen has a 10.12 ERA, and he's not going anywhere.

For the bullpen, there are about 12 million guys trying to land a spot there, so we'll have to see how the next two weeks play out.

Not bad

The Dodgers have four prospects on Baseball America’s Top 100 list. They are: Cody Bellinger (No. 7), Yadier Alvarez (No. 26),Alex Verdugo (No. 58) and Willie Calhoun (No. 92).

Dodgers on KTLA

Here are the 10 games that will be televised on KTLA (Channel 5) this season:

April 5, 6:30 p.m., vs. San Diego Padres

April 9, noon, at Colorado Rockies

April 12, 5 p.m., at Chicago Cubs

April 16, 1 p.m., vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

April 18, 6:30 p.m., vs. Colorado Rockies

April 19, 7 p.m., vs. Colorado Rockies

April 23, 1 p.m., at Arizona Diamondbacks

April 30, 1 p.m., Philadelphia Phillies

May 3, 6 p.m., vs. San Francisco Giants

May 7, 1 p.m., at San Diego Padres

In case you missed it

Ross Stripling could be headed to the bullpen

Julio Urias puts his career in the Dodgers' cautious hands

Andre Ethier is treasuring his time with the Dodgers

Next time

In the next newsletter, we will begin a multipart series comparing the Dodgers, position-by-position, to the other teams in the NL West.

Ask Ross Porter

Former Dodgers broadcaster Ross Porter will be back this season, answering reader questions. Email me a question for Ross, and I will pass it on.

And finally

Want to keep track of the Dodgers' top prospects this season? Click here.

Have a comment or something you'd like to see in a future Dodgers newsletter? Email me and follow me on Twitter: @latimeshouston