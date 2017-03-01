Joc Pederson homers in Dodgers' 7-6 victory over the Giants

The Dodgers edged the San Francisco Giants, 7-6, on Wednesday in an exhibition game before 9,279 fans at Scottsdale Stadium.

AT THE PLATE: Joc Pederson delivered his first hit of the spring with authority, when he launched a three-run homer in the fifth inning off Giants reliever George Kontos. “Joc is just really focused on conducting a professional at-bat,” Manager Dave Roberts said. “I think we all know that the more times he puts in the ball in play, then good things are going to happen.” . . . The Dodgers pounced on San Francisco starter Matt Cain with a two-out, three-run flurry in the second inning. After singles by top prospect Cody Bellinger and backup catcher Bobby Wilson, infielder Charlie Culberson punished his former club with an RBI single, and Henry Ramos drove in two more with a triple.

ON THE MOUND: Josh Ravin, a rookie reliever vying for a spot in the bullpen, stranded a runner after relieving Scott Kazmir in the second inning. Ravin was charged with two runs in the next frame after he exited with a pair of runners aboard. Giants outfielder Jarrett Parker hit a three-run homer off pitcher Madison Younginer to sully Ravin’s line.

EXTRA BASES: Justin Turner sat out for the third game in a row, but he indicated this was by design, a reprise of the schedule he followed last season as he came back from microfracture surgery on his knee. Turner played in the first two games of the Cactus League slate, and he said he expects to play Thursday, Saturday and Sunday . . . Outfielder Trayce Thompson is scheduled to take part in a simulated game Saturday, taking at-bats against Hyun-Jin Ryu. After fracturing his back and missing the second half of 2016, Thompson has been taking it slowly this spring. The pace may soon pick up. “We’re going to start getting him going,” Roberts said.

UP NEXT: Cleveland Indians, noon PST Thursday at Camelback Ranch. Radio: 570.

