Clayton Kershaw pitches another gem in Dodgers' testy 6-1 victory over Giants

A solitary figure parted the crowd, with the Giants massed on one side of the diamond and the Dodgers gathering outside their dugout. In baseball, bench-clearing skirmishes involve more grandstanding than fisticuffs and Clayton Kershaw had little time for foolishness. He punched his glove and jogged to the mound, preparing to warm up as the umpires sorted out the tizzy between Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal and Giants pitcher Johnny Cueto.

The tiff delivered some drama in the third inning of a 6-1 Dodgers victory. But it could not distract from the afternoon’s main attraction, a vintage performance by Kershaw. He turned in seven pristine innings. The Giants managed three singles and nothing more. Kershaw (7-2, 2.15 earned-run average) struck out five and walked none.

The performance stanched the bleeding of a three-game losing streak. The team avoided a sweep, but still went 3-4 on this trip. The Dodgers (23-18) fell on the first two nights at AT&T Park, unable to punish mediocre starting pitchers like Matt Cain and Ty Blach. Cueto suffered a less fortunate fate, giving up five runs in six innings.

The Dodgers pressed Cueto in the first inning. Corey Seager popped a single. Justin Turner hit a double down the left-field line. With two outs, Cueto dueled with Grandal, who fouled off three fastballs in a row before Cueto pumped a cutter at his ankles. Grandal reached down and smashed a two-run double off the bricks in right field.

Grandal settled into second base. His presence irritated Cueto. At one point, Cueto stepped off the mound and barked at Grandal. He kicked the dirt at his feet. Grandal pointed at Cueto and hollered back. The debate appeared to center on whether Grandal was stealing signs and feeding them to Chris Taylor at the plate.

Two innings later, Cueto attempted a version of payback. The decision backfired. After singles by Chase Utley and Seager, Cueto pumped a fastball in the vicinity of Grandal’s chin. The pitch evaded the glove of Giants catcher Buster Posey. Utley came home from third on the wild pitch.

After Grandal flied out, he resumed jawing with Cueto. The benches soon emptied. Cueto sidled up beside umpire Mike Muchlinski. Dodgers first-base coach George Lombard corralled Grandal. Kershaw cut through the fray and went to warm up. He saw little reason to let the tizzy affect his afternoon.

Five days earlier, Kershaw had logged seven innings at Coors Field. He confined the Rockies to a pair of runs. The performance did not satisfy him. Afterward, holding his infant son and managing a smile, Kershaw remarked, “There was a lot of bad pitching.”

His last inning, though, offered a glimmer of promise. Kershaw wielded the slider with precision, reducing the velocity and increasing the movement. He carried that command into Wednesday.

From the start, Kershaw looked imperious. He struck out the first two batters he faced. He did not allow a Giant to reach base until former teammate Justin Ruggiano singled up the middle with one out in the fourth. Kershaw responded by inducing a double play when Giants rookie Christian Arroyo pounded a curveball into the ground.

In the sixth, the Dodgers’ lead grew to five runs. Turner led off with a single. Cody Bellinger doubled. A walk by Taylor loaded the bases. Yasiel Puig punched a fastball into left for a two-out, two-run single.

Kershaw protected the lead with care. He used the slider to strike out slugger Michael Morse and outfielder Mac Williamson to end the fifth. When pinch-hitter Nick Hundley hit a two-out single in the sixth, Kershaw forced third baseman Eduardo Nunez to ground out on the next pitch. Nunez made soft contact against a slider.

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Twitter: @McCulloughTimes