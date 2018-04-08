Andrew McCutchen hits a walk-off home run to lift Giants over Dodgers 7-5 in 14 innings

The end was fitting. The game started during the day. It came after 48 hours without Dodgers baseball, one day off mandated by the schedule and a second forced by Bay Area rainfall. For more than five tortuous hours Saturday — long enough for pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu to pinch-hit with the bases loaded, for Kenley Jansen to actually pitch a scoreless inning, and for Wilmer Font to try to save a major league game for the first time in his career — the Dodgers offered their fans a reminder that days without baseball aren't that bad, after all.