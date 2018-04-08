Andrew McCutchen hits a walk-off home run to lift Giants over Dodgers 7-5 in 14 innings

The end was fitting. The game started during the day. It came after 48 hours without Dodgers baseball, one day off mandated by the schedule and a second forced by Bay Area rainfall. For more than five tortuous hours Saturday — long enough for pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu to pinch-hit with the bases loaded, for Kenley Jansen to actually pitch a scoreless inning, and for Wilmer Font to try to save a major league game for the first time in his career — the Dodgers offered their fans a reminder that days without baseball aren't that bad, after all.
The final at-bat of Saturday's 7-5, 14-inning defeat to the San Francisco Giants lasted 12 pitches. Font threw nine fastballs. Outfielder Andrew McCutchen fouled off six. At last, McCutchen launched a three-run home run into the left-field seats, adding another stain on this rancid start to the season for the Dodgers (2-6).
At this point, the Dodgers lack interest in aesthetics. They deserve victories above all. One appeared within their grasp after Logan Forsythe delivered the go-ahead single in the top of the 14th inning against reliever Roberto Gomez. The only arm available from the bullpen was Font. He could not protect the lead.
Before Forsythe's breakthrough, Chase Utley led the offense. He doubled in the third inning and scored the Dodgers' first run. Four innings later, he tied the score with a home run. The Dodgers flooded the diamond with runners but failed to convert their opportunities. As a group, they were two for 17 with runners in scoring position. They stranded 15 men.
The output was pitiful and pitiable. During a four-inning stretch, the Dodgers could not solve relievers Pierce Johnson and Reyes Moronta. The only man to record an extra-base hit was Utley, the eldest member of the roster. Ryu struck out to strand three runners in the 12th, forced into the situation because the Dodgers had run out of position players.
Rich Hill lasted only four innings. A two-run homer by catcher Buster Posey sank him in the fourth, which required 31 pitches to complete. The brief outing forced heavy usage for the bullpen. Manager Dave Roberts had a rested group after 48 hours off. He needed them all.
Down the list Roberts went. He used Pedro Baez and Tony Cingrani, then Kenta Maeda and Ross Stripling. J.T. Chargois and Josh Fields took the game into extra innings. In the 12th, Roberts turned to Jansen.
The season started in abysmal fashion for Jansen. He gave up a game-winning homer in his first outing and batted aside questions about the velocity of his cutter. In his second outing, he gagged away a three-run lead.
On Saturday, he appeared bound for another defeat after giving up back-to-back singles to start the inning. His velocity hovered between 90-91 mph once more. Jansen showed enough guile to escape. After a first-pitch flyout by Posey, Jansen struck out third baseman Evan Longoria. It was Jansen's first strikeout of the season. His first scoreless inning soon followed, as outfielder Hunter Pence flied out to strand two runners.
It was a bright spot for a team in need of one. During the first seven games of the season, the Dodgers were shut out three times. In another defeat, they scored only one run. The lineup looked rudderless without All-Star third baseman Justin Turner, marooned at Camelback Ranch rehabilitating his fractured wrist.
Before the game, a clubhouse attendant at AT&T Park found a logical home for the Dodgers bats. He stuffed the team's collection of lumber into a black, plastic trash can to transport the equipment into the dugout. The attendant emptied the trash can into the bat rack's cubbyholes.
The contagion spread to the team's run prevention in the first inning. Giants second baseman Joe Panik blooped a one-out single over Corey Seager's outstretched glove at shortstop. On the next pitch, outfielder Andrew McCutchen roped a belt-high fastball from Hill into left field. Sliding to make a stop was Joc Pederson — except the ball skipped past his glove. Panik scored on the double.
The Dodgers ensured they would avoid a shutout with a flurry in the third inning. Utley provided a spark. He doubled off the bricks in right field for his first extra-base hit of 2018. Two batters later, Chris Taylor punched a slider from San Francisco starter Chris Stratton into right for a single. Utley did not hesitate rounding third. He beat McCutchen's throw to tie the game.
Hill could not maintain the tie. He gave up a leadoff single to McCutchen in the fourth. Hill made a pair of pickoff attempts, trying to nab McCutchen at first base. When he resumed pitching, Hill hummed a 90.5-mph fastball to Posey in the upper portion of the zone. Posey drove the ball beyond Pederson's reach in left field and just beyond the fence for a two-run shot.
In order to tie the game, the Dodgers required what classifies as an offensive explosion by their standards in 2018. In the fifth, Stratton descended into trouble after a leadoff single by Seager. Stratton walked Yasiel Puig before ceding the stage to reliever Josh Osich. After Osich walked Logan Forsythe, Roberts sent Enrique Hernandez to hit for Pederson with the bases loaded.
Giants manager Bruce Bochy countered with right-handed reliever Cory Gearrin. The first pitch of the at-bat proved pivotal. Gearrin misscommunicated with Posey, who flubbed the reception. The passed ball skidded across the grass. A run scored, and the other runners moved up 90 feet. That set the table for Hernandez to tie the game with a groundout.
The bullpen wobbled in the sixth. Baez yielded a single to Pence. Into the game came Cingrani, who surrendered a drive into right field from first baseman Brandon Belt. Puig could not read the ball's carom off the bricks. It bounced past him and Pence scored with ease.
Utley tied the game in the seventh. Reliever Sam Dyson flipped a changeup toward the plate. Utley hooked the ball into right field. McCutchen stared skyward as the ball drifted just beyond the Levi's Landing spot on the wall.
