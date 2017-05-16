Dodgers infielders Adrian Gonzalez and Logan Forsythe set to begin rehab assignments

Tuesday marks an important day in the rehabilitation of both Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez (elbow soreness) and second baseman Logan Forsythe (broken toe). Both are expected to play for class-A Rancho Cucamonga.

Gonzalez is slated for seven innings at first base, manager Dave Roberts said. Forsythe will be the designated hitter.

Roberts indicated Gonzalez should be ready after two starts. The timetable is less clear for Forsythe.

“With Logan, I can see him taking a little bit more time than Adrian,” Roberts said.

Roberts has said he expects Forsythe to return at some during an 11-day home stand, which begins Thursday against Miami.

With both players out, in addition to Andrew Toles’ season-ending knee injury, the Dodgers have been forced to play Chase Utley at first base and Chris Taylor at second base. Utley has been a second baseman for his entire career, and Taylor’s bat has cooled after a hot start to May.

