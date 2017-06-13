Dodgers place Adrian Gonzalez back on disabled list, activate Joc Pederson

Adrian Gonzalez appeared in 13 big-league seasons without once landing on the disabled list. In this, his 14th year in the major leagues, he has now visited the disabled list twice.

The Dodgers placed Gonzalez on the 10-day D.L. with lower back discomfort before Tuesday’s game against Cleveland. Gonzalez has a herniated disk, which has affected him since last season.

Gonzalez was shut down to make room for the return of outfielder Joc Pederson. He has not played since suffering a concussion after colliding with Yasiel Puig in the outfield on May 23.

Gonzalez, 35, has been unable to produce at his usual level this season. He has a career-worst .643 on-base plus slugging percentage. He has only homered once.

Pederson was expected to spend a week on a rehabilitation assignment with triple-A Oklahoma City. The Dodgers accelerated his progression after Gonzalez reported soreness in his back over the weekend.

