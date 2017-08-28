Manager Dave Roberts and first baseman Adrian Gonzalez are close friends, and it benefits Dodgers

In the fall of 2015, as the Dodgers searched for a new manager, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman consulted with a handful of veterans about the candidates. Adrian Gonzalez started to rave when Friedman mentioned Dave Roberts. The praise came with a caveat.

“Dave would be great, but I can’t give you an unbiased opinion on him,” Gonzalez recalled telling Friedman. “He’s one of my best friends.”

Friedman knew as much, but he still listened as Gonzalez talked about Roberts’ energy and optimism, his singular blend of savvy and positivity. The Dodgers’ roster was loaded with talent but riven with strife. The team required someone who could unite the group while implementing the innovation offered by the front office.

After Roberts interviewed for the job, Friedman reached out to his first baseman.

“Dude,” Friedman told Gonzalez, “he nailed it.”

When the Dodgers hired Roberts, it added a new dimension to the friendship the new manager had forged with Gonzalez as teammates a decade ago, a bond strengthened through grief and now powered by a mutual thirst for a championship. They lived together during the most miserable spring training of their lives. They intend to celebrate this October like never before.

As he took the job, Roberts conferred with Gonzalez. They understood navigating a situation like this, in which one friend can determine the playing time of another, could be awkward. They agreed to not let it be. “Don’t ever compromise your job for our friendship,” Gonzalez told his new boss.

The relationship has proved beneficial. Gonzalez vouched for Roberts with his teammates and helped established a new culture in 2016. Roberts led the Dodgers through a challenging summer to win the division and later earn recognition as National League manager of the year.

In 2017, with Gonzalez entering the twilight of his career, he has pledged to accept a spot on the bench if the organization starts rookie sensation Cody Bellinger at first base in October. Bellinger will play first base when he returns from the disabled list this week, Roberts said Sunday.

A situation like this could grow ugly, Roberts acknowledged last week. A proud, 35-year-old, five-time All-Star could become his 45-year-old manager’s adversary. Instead, Gonzalez has remained Roberts’ advocate. He has told Roberts he does not care where he bats in the lineup, and to not hesitate about sitting him.

“When you’re younger, those things matter,” Gonzalez said. “But when you’re older, they don’t matter anymore. If I was younger in my career, I would be making a fuss about it. At this point in my career, I’m just enjoying that I’m able to go out there and play.”

The men first shared a clubhouse for the San Diego Padres in 2006. They met through their agent, John Boggs. He connected the duo after Texas shipped Gonzalez to San Diego. He figured Roberts could ease the transition of Gonzalez, a former No. 1 overall pick who had already been traded twice.

Despite a 10-year gap in age, the two became pals. Both grew up near San Diego. Roberts liked to razz teammates to draw them into conversation, so he teased Gonzalez about his lack of speed. Gonzalez fired back about Roberts’ lack of height. Roberts helped Gonzalez connect with a clubhouse of veterans as the Padres won the National League West.

He was always free-spirited, always laughing, always happy, always there for you. — Adrian Gonzalez on Dave Roberts

Lenny Ignelzi / Associated Press Padres outfielder Dave Roberts, right, hugs teammate Adrian Gonzalez after scoring a run on May 8, 2006. Padres outfielder Dave Roberts, right, hugs teammate Adrian Gonzalez after scoring a run on May 8, 2006. (Lenny Ignelzi / Associated Press)

“He was always free-spirited, always laughing, always happy, always there for you,” Gonzalez said.

Roberts signed with San Francisco after that season and Gonzalez blossomed into an All-Star. Their friendship continued. Roberts taught Gonzalez the intricacies of wine and helped grow his palate. Their wives became close. They took vacations together.

After Roberts retired, he joined San Diego’s front office in 2010. That spring, he rented a house in the suburbs of Phoenix with Gonzalez and another close friend, pitcher Chris Young. Both Gonzalez and Young figured they would leave the Padres after the season, and they viewed the spring as a last hurrah for the trio. They found a house with a basketball hoop and a tennis court, and prepared to enjoy the spring.

“This was going to be the end-all, be-all,” Roberts said. “And it just went the other way.”

The initial omens were not promising. After a rainstorm, the ceiling sprung a leak. A neighbor later mentioned how quiet the players were; previous tenants had used the property to shoot adult films.

Early in camp, Roberts went for his physical. His neck had felt sore in the months prior. The doctor noticed swelling in his lymph nodes. His roommates tried not to worry. “We all assumed, ‘Oh, it’s nothing, he’ll be fine,’” Young said.

Roberts flew to San Diego for more tests. After the examination, Roberts’ wife, Tricia, called Betsy Gonzalez and Liz Young. It was Hodgkins’ lymphoma. The diagnosis unsettled his friends. Roberts maintained his optimism. “We got this,” he told them.

As Roberts prepared for chemotherapy, Gonzalez felt heartache of his own. He and his wife had been trying in vain to have a child. They experienced another setback that spring. “We were just devastated for them, because we knew they would be such wonderful parents,” Young said.

Young would not escape misfortune either. In his final Cactus League start, he felt tightness in his right shoulder. After one regular-season outing, an examination revealed a torn anterior capsule, the same injury that would befall top Dodgers prospect Julio Urias this year. Young appeared in only a handful of games the next two years.

The house was cursed, they decided. Asked about that spring, Roberts groaned, chuckled and looked skyward. At the very least, he reasoned, the misery strengthened their friendships.