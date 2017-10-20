Slumping Curtis Granderson leaves Dodgers with a World Series decision to make

After the Dodgers vanquished the Chicago Cubs on the way to their first World Series since 1988, the club’s brain trust was celebrating, not making immediate roster decisions.

But before the club’s 11-1 win over the Cubs that clinched the National League pennant, manager Dave Roberts was asked about slumping outfielder Curtis Granderson and how — if? — he fit into the Dodgers’ plans moving forward.

At the time, Roberts did not want to ponder the prospect of facing another right-handed starting pitcher, not with the Chicago Cubs using left-handed starter Jose Quintana on Thursday and with left-hander Jon Lester in line after that.

But Roberts acknowledged that he would consider keeping Granderson on the bench when the Dodgers do see a right-handed pitcher again.

Unproductive since joining the Dodgers in August, Granderson has one hit and eight strikeouts in 15 plate appearances during the playoffs.

Granderson looked particularly helpless Wednesday in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series against Cubs right-hander Jake Arrieta, who struck him out three times. Granderson also later struck out against Wade Davis.

“He’s preparing, it’s just not working out,” Roberts said. “When we get to that situation, we’ll look at it. Obviously, there’s got to be some adjustments, though.”

Roberts went with Andre Ethier in left field against both right-handed starters in the NLCS. Granderson started in center field in Game 4, after Joc Pederson started in center in Game 3.

It’s in these situations that the Dodgers are hampered by the absence of Corey Seager, because Chris Taylor, the regular center fielder, has moved to shortstop against right-handed pitchers. Charlie Culberson has started at shortstop against left-handers.

Culberson was not activated for the National League Division Series against Arizona, but with Seager’s back injury he was added for the NLCS and hit a team-best .455, with two doubles and a triple among his five hits. He also played flawlessly on defense.

Roberts said he was willing to play Culberson against right-handed pitchers. He also indicated that Seager had another productive day Thursday in his rehabilitation from a sprained lower back.

The team hopes Seager will be ready for the World Series.

CAPTION The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs four games to one in the 2017 NLCS. The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs four games to one in the 2017 NLCS. CAPTION The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs four games to one in the 2017 NLCS. The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs four games to one in the 2017 NLCS. CAPTION Los Angeles Times writers Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez talk about the Dodgers finally advancing to the 2017 World Series. Los Angeles Times writers Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez talk about the Dodgers finally advancing to the 2017 World Series. CAPTION Yasiel Puig and Justin Turner talk about winning the 2017 NLCS and what the World Series holds for them. Yasiel Puig and Justin Turner talk about winning the 2017 NLCS and what the World Series holds for them. CAPTION Beat writer Andy McCullough and columnist Dylan Hernandez talk about the Dodgers' loss to the Cubs in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series and the hope Clayton Kershaw brings to the mound in Game 5. Beat writer Andy McCullough and columnist Dylan Hernandez talk about the Dodgers' loss to the Cubs in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series and the hope Clayton Kershaw brings to the mound in Game 5. CAPTION Times columnist Bill Plaschke and Tribune columnist David Haugh discuss Game 5 of the NLCS and if Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw can end the series. Times columnist Bill Plaschke and Tribune columnist David Haugh discuss Game 5 of the NLCS and if Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw can end the series.

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Twitter: @McCulloughTimes