Dave Roberts leaned on his late father to survive his first managerial crisis

“You have to appreciate the length of the major league season,” Roberts said. “You really do. When we had our struggles in the different facets of the game in the beginning part of the season, we kind of stepped back and looked at each part of it, whether it be the ’pen, the starters, the hitting and asked, ‘Are these the right guys?’ To every one of those questions, I believed they were the right guys. So with that, then you have to bet on the length of the season.”