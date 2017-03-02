Justin Turner returns to lineup in Dodgers' 4-2 win over Indians

DODGERS 4, INDIANS 2
AT THE PLATE: Returning to action after three days off, third baseman Justin Turner hit a single and scored a run in the sixth inning. He was brought home on a hit by Scott Van Slyke, who is hitting .500 early in camp as he vies for a spot on the Dodgers bench . . . Turner also played a role in a first-inning jab at Indians pitcher Danny Salazar. After walks by Andre Ethier and Turner, Yasmani Grandal hit an RBI single.
ON THE MOUND: The Dodgers rolled out closer Kenley Jansen and his new setup man, Sergio Romo, for the first time this spring. Romo struck out the side. Jansen gave up a run after Andrew Toles overran a ball in center field, which turned into a triple. Jansen spent a portion of the outing experimenting with his slider, which he hopes to pair with his devastating cut fastball. “I got good results today,” Jansen said. “The scoreboard won’t say that, but these were good results, because I could command my pitches well today.”
EXTRA BASES: Major League Baseball announced a series of rule changes on Thursday, most of them related to the pace of play. One that related directly to the Dodgers was the ban of on-field markings. The Dodgers were involved in a kerfuffle with the Mets last summer when the Mets discovered Dodgers personnel were using lasers to designate spots for outfield positioning. Teams can no longer place markers on the field — though players can still scuff the grass with their cleats to create a less scientific placeholder . . . After being sidelined most of the week because of a bone bruise on his pitching hand, reliever Pedro Baez played catch on Thursday. “He was just kind of sore,” Manager Dave Roberts said.
UP NEXT: Kansas City Royals, noon PST Friday at Camelback Ranch. Arizona Diamondbacks, noon PST Friday at Salt River Fields. No TV/radio.
