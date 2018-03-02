Dodgers fall to Indians 8-7 in spring game

CLEVELAND 8, DODGERS 7
AT THE PLATE: Catcher Keibert Ruiz, ranked as the Dodgers' No. 3 prospect and the sport's No. 40 prospect by Baseball America, singled in all three of his at-bats. … Infielder Jake Peter hit a three-run home run. Peter, 24, has never reached the majors but played second base, third base, left field and right field last season at triple-A Charlotte. He was acquired in the January trade that brought left-handed reliever Scott Alexander to the Dodgers.
ON THE MOUND: Alexander pitched one inning, striking out two of the three batters he faced. He struck out 59 batters in 69 innings for the Kansas City Royals last season, his first full season in the majors. … Left-hander Manny Banuelos, 26, started for the Dodgers in place of the ill Ross Stripling, giving up one run in two innings. Mariano Rivera once called Banuelos the best pitching prospect he ever had seen, but Banuelos has not regained his form since elbow ligament replacement surgery in 2012. He is in camp as a non-roster reliever.
EXTRA BASES: Matt Kemp's defensive reputation has taken a hit over the last few years, but he lost 40 pounds last winter. "He is moving considerably better than I recalled the last couple of years," Roberts said. Kemp, Enrique Hernandez, Joc Pederson and Andrew Toles are among the Dodgers' options in left field, and Roberts said the Dodgers will not employ one regular left fielder. "I wouldn't say a strict platoon," Roberts said, "but I do see the playing time broken up." … The Dodgers on Friday will undergo training to combat domestic violence and sexual harassment. The training is provided to every team by Major League Baseball.
UP NEXT: Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox at noon Friday, at Camelback Ranch. TV: SportsNet LA. Radio: 570.
