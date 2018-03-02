Dodgers fall to Indians 8-7 in spring game

ON THE MOUND: Alexander pitched one inning, striking out two of the three batters he faced. He struck out 59 batters in 69 innings for the Kansas City Royals last season, his first full season in the majors. … Left-hander Manny Banuelos, 26, started for the Dodgers in place of the ill Ross Stripling, giving up one run in two innings. Mariano Rivera once called Banuelos the best pitching prospect he ever had seen, but Banuelos has not regained his form since elbow ligament replacement surgery in 2012. He is in camp as a non-roster reliever.