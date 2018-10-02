Kenley Jansen remains a concern heading into the playoffs

On the field, Jansen wasn’t the same pitcher from previous years after logging heavy workloads — 28 1/3 innings combined — the previous two postseasons. Evidence is available across the board. Jansen’s famed cutter — a pitch he threw 94.2% of the time this season — averaged 92.7 mph, slower than last season’s 93.6 mph. He gave up 13 home runs after not yielding more than six in a campaign through his first seven full seasons. His ERA jumped from 1.32 to 3.01. He struck out 4.1 fewer batters per nine innings. He issued more than twice as many walks per nine innings. His FanGraphs WAR plummeted from 3.6 to 0.4.