Dodgers' Jose De Leon to make major league debut Sunday

Jose De Leon is scheduled to make his major league debut on Sunday, making him the latest rookie to fortify the starting rotation of baseball’s most expensive team.

De Leon, 24, went 7-1 with a 2.61 earned-run average at triple-A Oklahoma City. He has not given up a run in his last 18 innings and has 40 strikeouts since his last walk.

The Dodgers’ ever-evolving rotation soon could be bolstered by Clayton Kershaw, who will make his first, and perhaps only, minor league rehabilitation assignment Saturday at Class A Rancho Cucamonga. Kershaw is scheduled to throw three innings and be followed by Brett Anderson, on a rehabilitation assignment of his own.

With Rich Hill set to start for the Dodgers on Saturday and De Leon on Sunday, the team is in line to use seven starters in seven games, with five of those starters as rookies (De Leon, Julio Urias, Ross Stripling, Brock Stewart and Kenta Maeda).

De Leon would become the 15th starting pitcher used by the Dodgers this season, one shy of last year’s total. By Sunday, rookies would have started 55 of the Dodgers’ 136 games.

At the start of the season, Baseball America ranked De Leon as the Dodgers’ No. 3 prospect, behind shortstop Corey Seager and Urias. Seager, 22, is favored to win the National League rookie of the year award; Urias, 20, entered play Friday with a 5-2 record and 3.71 ERA.

