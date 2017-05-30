Dodgers mailbag: Should they pursue slugger Jose Bautista and outfielder J.D. Martinez?

The Dodgers are 32-20. That translates to a 100-win pace, even if the team is still in second place in the National League West. After winning 10 times in 12 games, the Dodgers have cut Colorado’s division lead to a half-game. The Rockies have not fallen off, but the Dodgers appear to be hitting their stride. They swept the Cubs at Dodger Stadium, went 8-2 on the homestand and captured a series opener Monday in St. Louis.

Here are the pitching matchups for the rest of the week at Busch Stadium:

Tuesday: RHP Kenta Maeda (4-2, 5.08 ERA) vs. RHP Michael Wacha (2-2, 3.66 ERA)

Wednesday: TBD (likely LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu [2-5, 4.28]) vs. RHP Carlos Martinez (3-4, 3.32 ERA)

Thursday: RHP Brandon McCarthy (5-1, 3.28 ERA) vs. RHP Adam Wainwright (5-3, 4.20 ERA)

As always, though, there is plenty to discuss. You can send me questions on Twitter @McCulloughTimes. Let’s do this.

Yes. Especially at baseball.

I was going to add the caveat of “No one asked me,” but since you literally asked: I think the Dodgers are the best team in the National League. The Nationals’ bullpen is too shaky, the Rockies’ entire pitching staff is still unproven and the Cubs continue to sleepwalk through the year. The Cubs have the highest ceiling, but they are floating beneath it these days. That could change, of course. But for now, I see the Dodgers as the class of the senior circuit.

Blame Alex Wood for being too good.

When this season began, more than a few members of the organization saw Wood as a high-leverage reliever, a left-handed portion of the bridge to Kenley Jansen. But with Wood pitching like an All-Star starter, it won’t be easy to shift him back into relief (as long as he returns from the disabled list next week without incident and avoids further injury). So the Dodgers should be in the market for another left-handed reliever. Padres pitcher Brad Hand makes sense.

It doesn’t feel like a necessity, though. The Dodgers have the best bullpen in the National League. If Andrew Miller were on the market, it might make sense to give up valuable assets. But a pitcher like that likely won’t be available.

A more intriguing question is whether the Dodgers will pursue outfield help. There should be several talented right-handed hitters on the market. Three names come immediately to mind:

1. Kansas City center fielder Lorenzo Cain finished third in the American League MVP voting in 2015 but was sidetracked by injuries last season and is currently caught in a horrific slump. With pitcher Danny Duffy out for possibly two months and the Royals mired in last place, the team is expected to hold a fire sale for their impending free agents. The price on Cain may drop as his slugging percentage approaches .350.

2. The Blue Jays also reside in last place in their division. Their chances may not be as dire as Kansas City, but a losing record is a losing record is a losing record. And Jose Bautista will be a free agent after this season. Bautista slumped in April, but he looks like himself in May: eight homers, six doubles, hitting .312/.414/.634. A motivated Bautista is a terrifying thing for an opposing pitcher to face. It would behoove the Dodgers for vice president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos to call his old club.

3. And then there is Tigers outfielder J.D. Martinez. He missed six weeks with a sprained ligament in his foot, but he has torched opposing pitchers since being activated. In 17 games, Martinez has hit eight homers with a 1.202 OPS. Like Bautista and Cain, he will be a free agent after this season.

These hitters share more commonalities besides batting right-handed. They all will be free agents. Unlike Ryan Braun, who is still owed a boatload by Milwaukee, the Dodgers could make a short-term investment, rather than signing up for a lengthy stint. If Yasiel Puig and Joc Pederson continue to struggle, it would make sense to pursue upgrades.

I’ll put it this way. When Joc Pederson returns from the disabled list, he may need to practice reading balls in right field.