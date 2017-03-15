Dodgers 12, Mariners 7: Trayce Thompson, Justin Turner hit home runs

The Dodgers defeated the Seattle Mariners, 12-7 on Wednesday at the Peoria Sports Complex.

ON THE MOUND: The Dodgers intended to give Julio Urias two innings in relief on Wednesday. Instead he collected only two outs and left after throwing 31 pitches and giving up two doubles and a walk. “To have him go more than 30 pitches in one inning just doesn’t make any sense,” Manager Dave Roberts said. Urias is now somewhat behind his fellow competitors for the final two spots in the starting rotation, and it looks more likely that he will begin the season in extended spring training to save innings. “I wouldn’t say the book is closed yet on Julio breaking camp with us,” Roberts said. “But if we’re going to do it, we’ve got to ramp the innings up.” . . . Brandon McCarthy logged 60 pitches before leaving the game with one out in the fourth. He gave up three runs on a pair of home runs, but felt fine with his ability to execute in the second and third inning. After missing most of the past two seasons because of Tommy John surgery, McCarthy described himself as capable of being “angry with the results and satisfied with the work done,” he said. “I feel like I’m in a good enough spot where I can ask more of myself, and work harder, but also be content with just running out there and knowing I’ve gotten some things done.”

AT THE PLATE: Trayce Thompson notched his first hit of the spring when he launched a two-run homer in the third inning. Thompson turned on an 88-mph fastball from Mariners starter Chris Heston. … In the first inning, Justin Turner pounced on a similar pitch, 88 mph and inside, for his first Cactus League homer.

EXTRA BASES: Andre Ethier remained out of the lineup as he recovers from soreness in his back and hips. Roberts indicated Ethier is feeling some discomfort when he runs. “From what I understand, it still grabs at him a little bit,” Roberts said. … Corey Seager (oblique stiffness) returned to camp after a personal day. Seager is not expected to play in games this week, and has not been cleared to undergo baseball activity. … After throwing a bullpen session on Tuesday, Scott Kazmir has not yet been scheduled to appear in a game.

UP NEXT: Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m. at Camelback Ranch. TV: SportsNet LA. Radio: 570.

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Twitter: @McCulloughTimes