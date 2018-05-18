Clayton Kershaw's progress encouraging news for Dodgers

Shortly after playing catch before Friday's rainout at Nationals Park, Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw indicated he should test his left arm with a bullpen session "in the next few days." Kershaw has not pitched in a game since experiencing biceps tendinitis after his outing on May 1.
"I would say now I feel better," Kershaw said. "It's just a matter of building back up."
Kershaw could throw as early as this weekend. He has yet to throw off a mound since being placed on the disabled list May 6. He will require a series of bullpen sessions before the Dodgers activate him, but it sounds unlikely he will need a rehabilitation assignment before rejoining the roster.
If Kershaw pitches off a mound in Washington, it might be the most consequential act of baseball to occur all weekend. In part, because of Kershaw's importance to the Dodgers. But there also might not be much baseball played this weekend.
The rain postponed Friday's game, which was moved to Saturday as part of a split doubleheader. Ross Stripling will start the day game and Rich Hill the nightcap. Yet rain remains in the forecast throughout the weekend. The teams share a mutual off day June 4, which would fall in between road series for the Dodgers in Colorado and Pittsburgh.
"We talked about it, and there's been no confirmation of that," manager Dave Roberts said of a possible schedule change. "I know that if we don't get in two tomorrow, then a potential doubleheader on Sunday is a possibility. And then you're looking at the June 4 mutual off day. We haven't really found common ground on that one."
He added, "At the end of the day, we're confident we'll get all three in this weekend."
A doubleheader Sunday would not be ideal for the Dodgers. The team needs to travel across the country to host the Rockies at Dodger Stadium on Monday.
The skies were gray but clear enough for Kershaw and several other Dodgers to complete their pregame routines. For Kershaw, that has become playing games of catch with increasing levels of intensity. He has expanded his range to 120 feet and impressed team officials with the liveliness of his arm.
It remains to be seen if Kershaw can make the mechanical adjustments necessary to avoid a recurrence of the tendinitis. Kershaw has suggested his delivery was partially the culprit. But he lacked a definitive answer about his progress on that front.
"I haven't gotten off a mound yet," Kershaw said. "So tough to know for sure."
Dodgers claim reliever Goeddel
The Dodgers grabbed another lottery ticket in the form of a reliever, claiming right-hander Erik Goeddel off waivers from Seattle. Goeddel has posted a 1.23 earned-run average in five appearances this season but struggled with his command, walking 6.1 batters per nine innings.
Goeddel is out of minor-league options and will be added to the big-league roster Saturday. The Dodgers also plan to activate left-handed reliever Tony Cingrani (shoulder fatigue) from the disabled list.
Roberts did not have much information to relay on Goeddel, a 29-year-old who spent his previous four seasons with the Mets after playing at UCLA. He has a 3.78 ERA in 115 career appearances.
"I know he's a former Bruin," Roberts said. "I know he's pitched well. I don't know a whole lot about him. I really don't. I just learned this, but I'm going to dig in on him. I know that he's performed, and he's got a good arm."
