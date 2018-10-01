How the Dodgers have fared against the Atlanta Braves

The Dodgers will play the Atlanta Braves in the best-of-five National League Division Series that begins on Thursday at Dodger Stadium. Here is a quick look at how the two teams did against each other this season:
June 8, at Dodgers 7, Atlanta 3. Winning pitcher — Walker Buehler. Losing pitcher — Brandon McCarthy. Home runs — Dodgers: Yasmani Grandal 2, Joc Pederson, Cody Bellinger. Atlanta: Johan Camargo.
June 9, Atlanta 5, at Dodgers 3. WP — Ricardo Sanchez. LP — Alex Wood. Save — Arodys Vizcaino. HR — Dodgers: Max Muncy.
June 10, at Dodgers 7, Atlanta 2. WP — Ross Stripling. LP — Sean Newcomb. HR — Dodgers: Logan Forsythe, Muncy, Enrique Hernandez. Atlanta: Ozzie Albies, Freddie Freeman.
July 26: Dodgers 8, at Atlanta 2. WP — Rich Hill. LP — Sanchez. HR — Dodgers: Manny Machado. Atlanta: Ronald Acuna Jr.
July 27: Dodgers 4, at Atlanta 2. WP — Clayton Kershaw. LP — Mike Foltynewicz. Save — Kenley Jansen. HR — Dodgers: Alex Verdugo, Yasmani Grandal.
July 28: Dodgers 5, at Atlanta 1. WP — Wood. LP — Max Fried. HR — Dodgers: Yasiel Puig. Atlanta: Johan Carmago.
July 29: at Atlanta 4, Dodgers 1. WP — Newcomb. LP — Stripling. HR — Atlanta: Nick Markakis.
Dodgers win season series, 5-2.
Dodgers’ best hitters against Atlanta
Machado, .375/.474/.563, one homer
Puig, .357/.412/.643, one double, one homer
Chris Taylor, .320/.414/.360, one double
Grandal and Muncy each had three homers.
Atlanta’s best hitters against the Dodgers
Markakis, .333/.379/.556, three doubles, one homer
Tyler Flowers, .300/.417/.400, one double
Freeman, .286/.310/.429, one double, one homer
Former Dodger alert
Charlie Culberson hit .250/.250/.300 against his old team in 20 at-bats this season.
Dodgers’ starting pitchers vs. Atlanta
Hill, 1-0, 0.00 ERA
Kershaw, 1-0, 1.17 ERA
Buehler, 1-0, 1.69 ERA
Wood, 1-1, 1.74 ERA
Stripling, 1-1, 5.06 ERA
Atlanta’s starting pitchers vs. Dodgers:
Fried, 0-1, 1.80 ERA
Newcomb, 1-1, 3.86 ERA
Sanchez, 1-1, 4.63 ERA
Foltynewicz, 0-1, 7.20
McCarthy, 0-1, 7.71 ERA