Advertisement

How the Dodgers have fared against the Atlanta Braves

Houston Mitchell
By
Oct 01, 2018 | 12:10 PM
How the Dodgers have fared against the Atlanta Braves
Max Muncy hit three home runs against the Braves this season. (Kelvin Kuo / Associated Press)

The Dodgers will play the Atlanta Braves in the best-of-five National League Division Series that begins on Thursday at Dodger Stadium. Here is a quick look at how the two teams did against each other this season:

June 8, at Dodgers 7, Atlanta 3. Winning pitcher — Walker Buehler. Losing pitcher — Brandon McCarthy. Home runs — Dodgers: Yasmani Grandal 2, Joc Pederson, Cody Bellinger. Atlanta: Johan Camargo.

Advertisement

June 9, Atlanta 5, at Dodgers 3. WP — Ricardo Sanchez. LP — Alex Wood. Save — Arodys Vizcaino. HR — Dodgers: Max Muncy.

June 10, at Dodgers 7, Atlanta 2. WP — Ross Stripling. LP — Sean Newcomb. HR — Dodgers: Logan Forsythe, Muncy, Enrique Hernandez. Atlanta: Ozzie Albies, Freddie Freeman.

July 26: Dodgers 8, at Atlanta 2. WP — Rich Hill. LP — Sanchez. HR — Dodgers: Manny Machado. Atlanta: Ronald Acuna Jr.

July 27: Dodgers 4, at Atlanta 2. WP — Clayton Kershaw. LP — Mike Foltynewicz. Save — Kenley Jansen. HR — Dodgers: Alex Verdugo, Yasmani Grandal.

July 28: Dodgers 5, at Atlanta 1. WP — Wood. LP — Max Fried. HR — Dodgers: Yasiel Puig. Atlanta: Johan Carmago.

July 29: at Atlanta 4, Dodgers 1. WP — Newcomb. LP — Stripling. HR — Atlanta: Nick Markakis.

Dodgers win season series, 5-2.

Dodgers’ best hitters against Atlanta

Machado, .375/.474/.563, one homer

Puig, .357/.412/.643, one double, one homer

Chris Taylor, .320/.414/.360, one double

Grandal and Muncy each had three homers.

Atlanta’s best hitters against the Dodgers

Markakis, .333/.379/.556, three doubles, one homer

Advertisement

Tyler Flowers, .300/.417/.400, one double

Freeman, .286/.310/.429, one double, one homer

Former Dodger alert

Charlie Culberson hit .250/.250/.300 against his old team in 20 at-bats this season.

Dodgers’ starting pitchers vs. Atlanta

Hill, 1-0, 0.00 ERA

Kershaw, 1-0, 1.17 ERA

Buehler, 1-0, 1.69 ERA

Wood, 1-1, 1.74 ERA

Stripling, 1-1, 5.06 ERA

Atlanta’s starting pitchers vs. Dodgers:

Fried, 0-1, 1.80 ERA

Newcomb, 1-1, 3.86 ERA

Sanchez, 1-1, 4.63 ERA

Foltynewicz, 0-1, 7.20

McCarthy, 0-1, 7.71 ERA

Advertisement
Advertisement