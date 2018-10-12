Advertisement

Dodgers add Julio Urías to NLCS roster, leave off Scott Alexander

Jorge Castillo
By
Oct 12, 2018 | 9:40 AM
| Milwaukee
Dodgers relief pitcher Julio Urias (7) gets the game ball from Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Rocky Gale (58) after Urias gets the final out in the 14-0 win over the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on Sept. 23. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Less than a month after making his season debut following major shoulder surgery, left-hander Julio Urías was added to the Dodgers’ roster for the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers. He replaced fellow left-hander Scott Alexander, who appeared in one game in the National League Division Series. The rest of the Dodgers’ roster remained intact.

Once a precocious prospect who made his major-league debut at age 19, Urías underwent surgery to repair the anterior capsule in his left shoulder in June 2017. He didn’t appear in a major-league game again until Sept. 15 after tossing 11 2/3 innings across eight outings in the minors. The 22-year-old pitched in three games for the Dodgers, all in low-leverage situations in relief and with at least six days’ rest. He logged four scoreless innings, striking out seven and walking none. Those were his first big-league games since May 20, 2017.

While Urías was working his way back, Alexander was the Dodgers’ most reliable left-handed reliever this season. The 28-year-old appeared in 73 games. He tallied a 3.68 ERA in 66 innings. He appeared in one game against the Braves in the NLDS. He tossed a scoreless eighth inning in Game 3.

PITCHERS (12)

RHP Pedro Baéz

RHP Walker Buehler

LHP Caleb Ferguson

RHP Dylan Floro

LHP Rich Hill

RHP Kenley Jansen

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Ryan Madson

RHP Kenta Maeda

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu

LHP Julio Urías

LHP Alex Wood

POSITION PLAYERS (13)

C/IF Austin Barnes

1B/OF Cody Bellinger

2B Brian Dozier

IF David Freese

C Yasmani Grandal

IF/OF Enrique Hernández

OF Matt Kemp

IF Manny Machado

IF Max Muncy

OF Joc Pederson

OF Yasiel Puig

OF/IF Chris Taylor

3B Justin Turner

