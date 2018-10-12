Dodgers add Julio Urías to NLCS roster, leave off Scott Alexander

Once a precocious prospect who made his major-league debut at age 19, Urías underwent surgery to repair the anterior capsule in his left shoulder in June 2017. He didn’t appear in a major-league game again until Sept. 15 after tossing 11 2/3 innings across eight outings in the minors. The 22-year-old pitched in three games for the Dodgers, all in low-leverage situations in relief and with at least six days’ rest. He logged four scoreless innings, striking out seven and walking none. Those were his first big-league games since May 20, 2017.