The Dodgers' road to the World Series: highlights from the NLDS

The Dodgers swept the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League Division Series. Here’s what happened:

GAME 1: Dodgers 9, Arizona 5

Headline: Dodgers regain their summer swagger

Andy McCullough: In the first game of the first round of 2017 playoffs, the Dodgers pulped the Diamondbacks in a 9-5 victory, galvanized a crowd of 54,707 at Dodger Stadium and re-staked their claim for National League preeminence.

A four-run, first-inning blitz against a jittery pitcher set the tone. Justin Turner bashed a three-run homer, en route to tying a playoff franchise record with a five-RBI night. Corey Seager scored three runs and delivered a tension-easing RBI triple in the eighth. And Yasiel Puig provided the lasting memory of the evening, wagging his tongue like mad as he dived into third base for a triple, delivering an image to match a game in which he collected two hits, drove in two runs and licked at least one bat.

The levity of the summer seeped into October. The offensive outburst came at an ideal time, as the calendar turned to the postseason.

Handed the lead, Clayton Kershaw towed his team into the seventh inning before a fusillade ended his night. Arizona walloped a quartet of solo home runs against Kershaw, the most allowed by any Dodger in postseason franchise history. Two came in the seventh, on back-to-back pitches to shortstop Ketel Marte and catcher Jeff Mathis.

Kershaw finished with seven strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings. The barrage sent a scare through the ballpark, but it could not offset the Dodgers’ early charge.

They said it: “He’s done that all season. It doesn’t seem like the most sanitary thing to do, but if it keeps getting him hits, I hope he does it more.” — Clayton Kershaw, on Yasiel Puig’s habit of licking his bat.

By the numbers: Arizona’s Taijuan Walker threw 48 pitches in the first inning, setting the tone for a postseason in which the Dodgers made starting pitchers work for their outs.

Bill Plaschke: On an early October night that appropriately felt like a warm July afternoon, the Dodgers began their long-awaited postseason Friday with a raucous, rollicking flashback. Remember when everyone thought they could be the best team in baseball history? Before everyone thought they were the worst team in baseball history? Well, after a few hours of brilliant hitting, sturdy pitching and serious snake crushing, everyone can feel free to jump back on the belief wagon.

Dylan Hernandez: By themselves, the home runs could be viewed as an aberration. In the context of the last month, they are a clear sign of trouble. Clayton Kershaw isn’t himself. He became the first pitcher in Dodgers history to serve up four home runs in a postseason game, doing so Friday night in the opening game of the National League Division Series. As much as the Dodgers boast about their depth and claim to be less dependent on Kershaw, the reality is they won’t win the World Series with him pitching like this.

GAME 2: Dodgers 8, Arizona 5

Headline: It’s a hit sequel for Dodgers

Andy McCullough: Rich Hill clutched the cardboard sign and walked into the Dodgers’ dugout. The crowd at Dodger Stadium was sitting on its hands in the seventh inning on Saturday, minutes after a five-run lead over Arizona had shrunk to two. The second game of the National League Division Series was no longer a party, a lark, a celebration of the Dodgers’ might. The 54,726 fans assembled at Chavez Ravine wore the scars of the past and suffered the tension of the present.

Hill sought to counteract the encroaching dread with a hand-crafted message: “Make Some Noise.”

The crowd caught Hill’s drift. The cheers gathered in volume as the Dodgers mounted a rally. As if on cue, a grounder from Chris Taylor rolled through the legs of Arizona shortstop Ketel Marte. A run scored, the stadium popped, and the Dodgers had enough to hang on for an 8-5 victory to capture a 2-0 lead in this series.

After four years of postseason heartbreak, perhaps these Dodgers are different. The offense has reduced the Diamondbacks’ pitching staff to dust over the last 18 innings. Arizona has launched six home runs, but remains on the verge of elimination.