Las Vegas shooting victims: Portraits of the fallen
Dodgers stick with struggling reliever Pedro Baez on NLDS roster

Andy McCullough
Despite posting a 10.38 earned-run average in September and a 5.13 earned-run average in the second half, Dodgers reliever Pedro Baez has made the 25-man roster for the National League Division Series against Arizona.

The Dodgers released the roster Friday morning, hours before Clayton Kershaw was to face Taijuan Walker in Game 1 at Dodger Stadium.

Ross Stripling also made the bullpen, with Kyle Farmer on the roster as a third catcher.

Baez appeared to pitch his way off the roster with a series of meltdowns in September. A shoulder injury to left-handed reliever Luis Avilan may have opened the door for Baez to join the group. Baez has a 6.52 ERA in 11 postseason appearances.

Here is the roster breakdown:

PITCHERS:

  1. Pedro Baez
  2. Tony Cingrani
  3. Yu Darvish
  4. Josh Fields
  5. Rich Hill
  6. Kenley Jansen
  7. Clayton Kershaw
  8. Kenta Maeda
  9. Brandon Morrow
  10. Ross Stripling
  11. Tony Watson
  12. Alex Wood

POSITION PLAYERS:

  1. Austin Barnes
  2. Cody Bellinger
  3. Andre Ethier
  4. Kyle Farmer
  5. Logan Forsythe
  6. Yasmani Grandal
  7. Curtis Granderson
  8. Enrique Hernandez
  9. Yasiel Puig
  10. Corey Seager
  11. Chris Taylor
  12. Justin Turner
  13. Chase Utley

