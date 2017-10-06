Dodgers stick with struggling reliever Pedro Baez on NLDS roster

Despite posting a 10.38 earned-run average in September and a 5.13 earned-run average in the second half, Dodgers reliever Pedro Baez has made the 25-man roster for the National League Division Series against Arizona.

The Dodgers released the roster Friday morning, hours before Clayton Kershaw was to face Taijuan Walker in Game 1 at Dodger Stadium.

Ross Stripling also made the bullpen, with Kyle Farmer on the roster as a third catcher.

Baez appeared to pitch his way off the roster with a series of meltdowns in September. A shoulder injury to left-handed reliever Luis Avilan may have opened the door for Baez to join the group. Baez has a 6.52 ERA in 11 postseason appearances.

Here is the roster breakdown:

PITCHERS:

POSITION PLAYERS:

Austin Barnes Cody Bellinger Andre Ethier Kyle Farmer Logan Forsythe Yasmani Grandal Curtis Granderson Enrique Hernandez Yasiel Puig Corey Seager Chris Taylor Justin Turner Chase Utley

