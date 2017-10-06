Dodgers stick with struggling reliever Pedro Baez on NLDS roster

Despite posting a 10.38 earned-run average in September and a 5.13 earned-run average in the second half, Dodgers reliever Pedro Baez has made the 25-man roster for the National League Division Series against Arizona.
The Dodgers released the roster Friday morning, hours before Clayton Kershaw was to face Taijuan Walker in Game 1 at Dodger Stadium.
Ross Stripling also made the bullpen, with Kyle Farmer on the roster as a third catcher.
Baez appeared to pitch his way off the roster with a series of meltdowns in September. A shoulder injury to left-handed reliever Luis Avilan may have opened the door for Baez to join the group. Baez has a 6.52 ERA in 11 postseason appearances.
Here is the roster breakdown:
PITCHERS:
- Pedro Baez
- Tony Cingrani
- Yu Darvish
- Josh Fields
- Rich Hill
- Kenley Jansen
- Clayton Kershaw
- Kenta Maeda
- Brandon Morrow
- Ross Stripling
- Tony Watson
- Alex Wood
POSITION PLAYERS:
- Austin Barnes
- Cody Bellinger
- Andre Ethier
- Kyle Farmer
- Logan Forsythe
- Yasmani Grandal
- Curtis Granderson
- Enrique Hernandez
- Yasiel Puig
- Corey Seager
- Chris Taylor
- Justin Turner
- Chase Utley
