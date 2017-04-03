Dodgers deliver a message in opening day rout of Padres

One hundred and sixty three days ago, the Dodgers huddled inside the visitor’s clubhouse at Wrigley Field, commiserating over their playoff defeat to the Cubs and pledging to return to that stage in 2017. The front office shelled out nearly $200 million in order to keep the group together. Throughout a mostly placid spring, the group exuded the quiet confidence of a club that knows the depth of its talent.

On the first day of their 60th season in Los Angeles, the Dodgers displayed the wealth of their organizational capability, trouncing the overmatched Padres in a 14-3 victory. The team remains undefeated in Clayton Kershaw’s seven opening day starts, although on this day, Kershaw acted as a supporting player to an offensive outbreak.

The lineup produced four homers, including a third-inning grand slam from Joc Pederson and shots from each side of the plate by Yasmani Grandal. The group scored six runs in the first three innings, then six more in the next two. Eight members of the lineup crossed the plate. During seven low-stress innings, Kershaw struck out eight. He allowed two runs. He scored two himself.

The summer will test the stability of the Dodgers rotation, the viability of its bullpen and the steadiness of its lineup. The fall will determine whether the championship drought ends or extends into a third decade. But for one day, at least, the Padres acted as fodder for a fearsome unit.

Despite the perceived pressure of the season beginning, the clubhouse felt devoid of tension before the game. Players debated the merits of their new batting practice tops. Yasiel Puig made the bold choice of wearing a denim jacket and blue jeans to the park, a combination known as a Canadian tuxedo.

“You look like a gringo,” Pederson cracked as Puig arrived. Puig wagged his tongue and cackled.

Manager Dave Roberts made batting practice optional, but most of his players streamed onto the field after 10 a.m. Andrew Friedman and Farhan Zaidi, the architects of the roster, mingled near the dugout as their team warmed up. The afternoon would not present any of the three key decision-makers with much stress.



The Dodgers did hand San Diego a run in the first. Corey Seager opened the door by bouncing a throw to first base. As the ball dribbled by Adrian Gonzalez, Padres outfielder Wil Myers took second base. He advanced 90 feet closer when Kershaw spiked a slider in the dirt. With a 2-2, count, San Diego second baseman Yangervis Solarte guided a fastball back up the middle for an RBI single.



The deficit lasted one inning. Gonzalez led off the second with an opposite-field double. Logan Forysthe splashed a single into center field. Gonzalez chugged home on a sacrifice fly by Pederson.



To counter Kershaw, the Padres selected Jhoulys Chacin as their starting pitcher. Chacin had posted a 4.81 earned-run average with the Angels and Braves last season, but for a team tanking through a rebuild, he passed muster for the season opener. Before the game began, Roberts said he expected to break into San Diego’s bullpen early. His premonition proved accurate: Chacin could not complete the fourth.



Roberts’ lineup overran Chacn in the third. The deluge began when Justin Turner hit a two-out double. After two balls to Gonzalez, San Diego Manager Andy Green ordered an intentional walk. The move backfired when Chacin plunked Forsythe and loaded the bases for Pederson.



Worried about pitching inside, Chacin fell behind in the count, 3-1. Forced to throw a strike, he tried a fastball at the belt. Pederson’s hands were too quick. He scorched the ball into the right-field corner, a line drive that sizzled off the bat at 112 mph as it cleared the fence. Pederson became the first Dodger to supply five RBI on opening day since Raul Mondesi drove in six runs in 1999.



Green stuck with Chacin. And three pitches later, he flipped a slider over the plate. Grandal blasted it toward the same landing spot as Pederson’s slam.



An inning later, Kershaw slapped a single, giving him as many hits as the Padres. Andrew Toles rolled a groundball through the middle. Turner smacked an RBI double that kissed the left-field line. The hit ended Chacin’s afternoon, and allowed the game to devolve into slapstick.



Onto the mound jogged Christian Bethancourt, a 25-year-old who spent the first four seasons of his career as a catcher. He converted into a two-way player late in 2016, and the Padres felt compelled to carry him on their roster. He wielded a fastball that touched 96 mph — only the ball flew to the backstop on two separate occasions, allowing the Dodgers to score on each wild pitch.



By the fifth inning, the only Dodger who hadn’t reached base was Seager. He came to bat with two runners on and two out. Bethancourt threw a fastball at the letters. Seager crushed a three-run homer. Four innings remained in the afternoon, but the Dodgers had already delivered a message.

