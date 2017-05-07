Dodgers head home early Sunday after game in San Diego is postponed because of rain

It was three hours before game time, and the Dodgers players already were changing from their workout gear back into their street clothes. It was not raining at Petco Park, but the San Diego Padres already had declared the game a rainout.

The Padres wanted to announce the rainout before any fans could enter the ballpark, based on a forecast that the team said called for “unstable, inclement weather including prolonged rain showers and possible thunder and lightning.”

By the time the rain arrived, many of the Dodgers had hit the road for Los Angeles, the better to take advantage of an unexpected off day in a sport in which games are scheduled every Sunday.

The rainout was the third for the Padres since Petco Park opened in 2004. The Dodgers have not had a home game rained out since 2000.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Sept. 2.

Sunday’s game had been scheduled to be the last of a 10-game KTLA package of SportsNet LA simulcasts. KTLA and SportsNet LA are expected to meet this week to agree on a replacement game.

Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts said he had not yet decided whether Sunday’s scheduled starter, Brandon McCarthy, would start Monday. The Dodgers also could keep the rest of their rotation on turn and skip the right-handed McCarthy, who Roberts said was “sore but pitchable” after injuring his left shoulder in a weight-room accident last week.

Slow ball

In a festival of lethargy on Friday, the Dodgers and Padres took 4 hours 11 minutes to complete what was the longest nine-inning game in Padres history.

The Dodgers used six pitchers in a four-hitter. They would have used seven — closer Kenley Jansen was warming up for the bottom of the ninth before the Dodgers scored four insurance runs in the top of the ninth.

“You know what’s funny?” Roberts said.

“I was managing the game. I didn’t realize how long that game took. When you’re in the game, trying to manipulate and manage through things … not saying that the people who want the game sped up aren’t baseball purists, and I understand the whole majority of people want to see a quicker product, want to see more action, but part of what makes this game great is the strategies.

“Pitchers take more time between pitches. Batters get out of the batter’s box in between pitches. There’s more pitching changes. There’s more specialization.”

The late-game slog — more pitchers, more pitches, and it’s not just the Dodgers — has prompted commissioner Rob Manfred to consider legislating restrictions on relievers.

“I’m within the rules,” Roberts said. “I’ve got no problem with pace of play or length of time.

“But, standing back, I totally get it. I get it. Two and a half hours to get the same product would be great. For us, on the field, you’re trying to win one game in a night, and how can we best do that? For us, time isn’t of the essence.”

Pace of season

The Dodgers are a season-high three games over .500.

“No team is going to be clicking on all cylinders all the time,” said Roberts, who said the Dodgers’ bullpen and defense have been solid and the rotation and offense is improving.

“Where we’re at right now, if you project, we’ll be just fine.”

At this rate, the Dodgers project to finish with an 89-73 record. All six division champions last season won at least 91 games, but all four wild-card teams won 89 or fewer.

Short hops

Rookie Cody Bellinger is tied for the team lead in home runs, with Corey Seager, Yasiel Puig and Andrew Toles. Bellinger hit his five home runs in 42 at-bats, Toles in 88, Puig 111 and Seager 112. … Outfielder Franklin Gutierrez left Saturday’s game because of what Roberts said Sunday was hamstring tightness. “I don’t see it as a DL situation,” Roberts said. Gutierrez missed 19 games because of a strained hamstring before the Dodgers activated him last week. … Outfielder Trayce Thompson, who started the season 1 for 48 at triple-A Oklahoma City, has five hits in his last 12 at-bats there.

Caption Fifteen questions with Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías answers 15 questions about baseball, soccer and ponders who will win when Canelo and Chavez fight. Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías answers 15 questions about baseball, soccer and ponders who will win when Canelo and Chavez fight. Caption Fifteen questions with Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías answers 15 questions about baseball, soccer and ponders who will win when Canelo and Chavez fight. Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías answers 15 questions about baseball, soccer and ponders who will win when Canelo and Chavez fight. Caption The Clippers lose Game 7 against the Jazz to end their season The Clippers' season ended with a 104-91 loss to the Utah Jazz in Game 7 of the Western Conference playoffs. Is it time for the Clippers to make changes to their roster? The Clippers' season ended with a 104-91 loss to the Utah Jazz in Game 7 of the Western Conference playoffs. Is it time for the Clippers to make changes to their roster? Caption Rams make three selections on Day 2 of the NFL draft The Los Angeles Rams selected South Alabama tight end Gerald Everett in the second round and picked Eastern Washington receiver Cooper Kupp and Boston College safety John Johnson in the third round. The Los Angeles Rams selected South Alabama tight end Gerald Everett in the second round and picked Eastern Washington receiver Cooper Kupp and Boston College safety John Johnson in the third round. Caption Chargers fans react during draft Chargers fans react during the NFL draft. Chargers fans react during the NFL draft. Caption At Least 1 Dead In Corona Shooting Inside Residence On Sept. 18, 2015, police officers were called to a Corona house where they discovered the bodies of two people beaten to death with a baseball bat. A third victim would later die at a hospital. On Sept. 18, 2015, police officers were called to a Corona house where they discovered the bodies of two people beaten to death with a baseball bat. A third victim would later die at a hospital.

bill.shaikin@latimes.com

Follow Bill Shaikin on Twitter @BillShaikin