Dodgers' Cody Bellinger blasts 35th homer, but Yangervis Solarte's walk-off wins Game 1 for Padres

Cody Bellinger tied Mike Piazza’s franchise record for homers by a rookie with his 35th blast of the season and Justin Turner came off the bench for a game-tying homer in the ninth, but Padres shortstop Yangervis Solarte hit a walk-off homer off Pedro Baez to give San Diego a 6-5 win.

Bellinger went deep in the fourth inning. Turner punished Padres All-Star Brad Hand for a hanging slider. The deadlock lasted until the second at-bat of the bottom of the ninth.

Making a spot start, Brock Stewart lasted four innings for the Dodgers. He gave up one run on two hits and three walks. The relievers who followed him could not protect a two-run lead.

Wilmert Font replaced Stewart on the mound. Font, a 27-year-old right-hander, had not pitched in a major-league game since 2013. He gave up two runs in the sixth. An inning later, Josh Ravin permitted two more, including an RBI triple over the head of rookie outfielder O’Koyea Dickson in left field.

With Yu Darvish set to start in the evening game, manager Dave Roberts rolled out an afternoon lineup that belonged in the Cactus League. Dickson made his big-league debut. Alex Verdugo started in center for the second game in a row. Rob Segedin replaced Justin Turner at third base. Enrique Hernandez started at shortstop and batted third.

The group pressured Padres starter Clayton Richard in the first inning. The Dodgers loaded the bases after singles by Logan Forsythe, Austin Barnes and Hernandez. Bellinger drove in a run with a groundout.

Three innings later, after San Diego had tied the game with a sacrifice fly by Jose Pirela in the third, Bellinger returned to face Richard. Richard tried a first-pitch fastball on the inner half of the plate. Bellinger unloaded on the 88-mph pitch. The ball landed in the right-field seats to tie Piazza’s record.

