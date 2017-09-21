Dodgers get a scare in 5-4 victory over the Phillies

Fatigued on their trudge toward clinching the National League West and irritated by an ineffectual performance against the Phillies this week, the Dodgers ended this three-city road trip with an unnerving sight: Justin Turner clutching his right thumb after getting hit by a pitch.

Turner got drilled by a 91-mph fastball from Phillies starter Mark Leiter Jr. in the first inning of a 5-4 victory in front of 18,735 fans at Citizens Bank Park. Turner played the field in the bottom of the inning, but exited soon after. An X-ray came back negative, and the Dodgers described Turner’s injury as a contusion.

During this week in Philadelphia, the Dodgers bullpen operated like a tinderbox, Clayton Kershaw yielded the first grand slam of his big-league career and the offense snoozed through the first two games. It was a worrisome time — and that was before one of the team’s most reliable hitters left in pain.

Turner joined Corey Seager on the bench. Seager was resting his right ankle after fouling a ball off his leg on Wednesday. The offense compensated for their absence, despite another shaky day from the relief corps. Homers by Curtis Granderson and Andre Ethier allowed the Dodgers to crawl back into the game and escape with a victory.

The Dodgers operated with urgency. Manager Dave Roberts called upon Kenley Jansen for a four-out save. Jansen is one of the few relievers Roberts can still trust.

The latest bullpen breakdown included contributions from Kenta Maeda and Josh Fields. Maeda could only go three innings, and he surrendered a two-run homer to outfielder Nick Williams in the third.

Fields became the latest Dodgers reliever to combust. He followed a path earlier in this series blazed by Pedro Baez, Ross Stripling, Luis Avilan and Brandon Morrow.

Brought into the game in the fifth with the score tied, Fields gave up a leadoff single to second baseman Cesar Hernandez. An error by Chase Utley, who was forced to play first base as the Dodgers reshuffled their lineup to compensate for the absence of Turner and Seager, compounded Fields’ troubles.

With a pair of runners aboard, Fields fed Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins a 98-mph fastball at the waist. Hoskins roped it into right field for a two-run double.

The Dodgers did not fade away. Granderson supplied a solo shot in the sixth. Ethier came off the bench for another homer in the seventh. Chris Taylor followed up with a triple. He scored on a groundout from Cody Bellinger to give the Dodgers the lead.

