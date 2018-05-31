Matt Kemp puts on offensive show in Dodgers' 8-2 win over the Phillies

Major League Baseball will open voting for the All-Star Game on Friday afternoon. Kemp may be the most deserving Dodger, an outcome that sounded preposterous when the team acquired him from Atlanta for a trio of curdled contracts in December. Unable to offload Kemp during the winter, the Dodgers invited him to Camelback Ranch. Kemp played his way onto the roster and into the heart of the lineup. He has been essential as the Dodgers (26-29) crawl back toward a .500 record.