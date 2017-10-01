Dodgers set to open playoffs Friday against NL wild-card winner

The Dodgers will host Game 1 of the National League division series at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Game 2 is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday.

Major League Baseball has not announced the times for the rest of the division series games.

The Dodgers will play either Arizona or Colorado. The Diamondbacks host the Rockies on Tuesday in the National League wild-card game.

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw is scheduled to start Game 1, with Rich Hill lined up for Game 2 and Yu Darvish set for Game 3. The club has not announced a Game 4 starter.

The Dodgers finished the regular season with a 104-58 record, the best in baseball. The team has home-field advantage for the duration of the playoffs. They set a new record for victories since the team moved to Los Angeles in 1958.

Here is the schedule:

Game 1: TBD at Dodgers, Friday, 7 p.m.

Game 2: TBD at Dodgers, Saturday, 6 p.m.

Game 3: Dodgers at TBD, Oct. 9

Game 4: Dodgers at TBD, Oct. 10

Game 5: TBD at Dodgers, Oct. 12