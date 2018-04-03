Yasiel Puig's Gold Glove campaign is off to a great start after huge 14th inning vs. Diamondbacks [Video]

Yasiel Puig thought he deserved a Gold Glove last year. The Dodgers right fielder promised to win one this year.
Hopefully when the National League managers and coaches vote at the end of the 2018 campaign, they will remember back to the fifth game of the season on April 2.
That's when Puig accounted for all three outs in the top of the 14th inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks with two huge plays in the outfield.
With no outs and Ketel Marte at first for the Diamondbacks, Puig made a catch at the wall, appearing to rob Arizona's Paul Goldschmidt of an RBI at the very least, if not a two-run home run.
Then, after making the catch on another deep ball by A.J. Pollock, Puig spun and rocketed a throw to second base nab Marte for the third out. The Dodgers would eventually lose the game 8-7 in 15 innings.
Puig was a Gold Glove finalist for the first time last season, but the Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward ended up claiming the award for the fifth time in eight seasons.
After the results were announced on Nov. 7, Puig tweeted, "I will win a Gold Glove next year, I'm coming back for what I deserve."
