Dodgers and Texas Rangers settle for a 4-4 tie

AT THE PLATE: The Dodgers tied the score in the bottom of the ninth inning when outfielder Henry Ramos scored on a wild pitch. It was an exciting way to end an afternoon of quiet bats from the regulars. Corey Seager doubled, Justin Turner had a hit and a walk, but few prominent Dodgers did much of note. Chase Utley and Matt Kemp each went hitless in three at-bats. Yasmani Grandal went 0 for 2. Andrew Toles drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning.