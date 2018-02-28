Dodgers and Texas Rangers settle for a 4-4 tie

AT THE PLATE: The Dodgers tied the score in the bottom of the ninth inning when outfielder Henry Ramos scored on a wild pitch. It was an exciting way to end an afternoon of quiet bats from the regulars. Corey Seager doubled, Justin Turner had a hit and a walk, but few prominent Dodgers did much of note. Chase Utley and Matt Kemp each went hitless in three at-bats. Yasmani Grandal went 0 for 2. Andrew Toles drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning.
ON THE MOUND: After two scoreless innings from Kenta Maeda, Yaisel Sierra gave up two runs and three hits. The Dodgers signed Sierra, a 26-year-old right-hander from Cuba, to a six-year, $30-million deal before the 2016 season. Sierra posted a 4.22 earned-run average in triple A last season. "Each outing, it's not as consistent as we'd like," manager Dave Roberts said.
EXTRA BASES: Hyun-Jin Ryu will start against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday. Rich Hill is slated to pitch in a minor league game or a simulated outing this week.
UP NEXT: San Diego Padres at noon Wednesday at Peoria Sports Complex. No TV. No radio.
