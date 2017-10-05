Reconstructing the Dodgers' 2016 Game 5 NLDS win over Washington

On the ground floor of Nationals Park in Washington, in a hallway underneath sections 116 and 117, Clayton Kershaw emerged from isolation as his teammates jogged off the field. He ascended a flight of seven steps into the third base dugout. He zipped a Dodger blue jacket to his neck. He understood the fate of his franchise rested on his shoulders. Kershaw conferred with manager Dave Roberts before leaving the dugout. His presence was spectral but unmistakable, a source of bewilderment and giddiness to teammates. Kershaw climbed six steps to the field and crossed paths with a winded Kenley Jansen. “Am I dreaming?” Jansen wondered. As he walked along the left-field line toward the visitor’s bullpen, his chin tucked to his chest, Kershaw thought about how he might disarm Washington slugger Daniel Murphy. The Mid-Atlantic breeze swept through his hair. It was 12 minutes past midnight on Oct. 14, 2016, just before the start of the ninth inning of the decisive Game 5 of the National League division series, a game that began four hours and three minutes earlier, a game the Dodgers led by the score of 4-3, a game Kershaw felt he must save. In a suite above the diamond, Andrew Freidman, the Dodgers’ president of baseball operations, huddled with his lieutenants. They were counting outs along with Roberts in the dugout, sweating as they wondered how to finish the ninth. Jansen had pushed himself to exhaustion, entering the game in the seventh, two innings earlier than usual. The Dodgers were unsure if he could collect the final three outs. The group had spent hours poring over spreadsheets and scouting reports to plan for this night. The game had not cooperated. Now, as Friedman looked down at the field, he saw Kershaw. . “What the …?” Friedman said. He figured it must be a ploy by Roberts to rattle Washington manager Dusty Baker. Little else made sense. Only one day separated Kershaw from his grueling 110-pitch outing in Game 4. Only three months separated him from the herniated disk that could have ended his season. As Kershaw loosened up in the bullpen, a phone rang inside Friedman’s suite. It was a member of the training staff. “Kersh is going to see if he can get loose,” the trainer said. “And there was nothing we could do to stop him.” :: The record shows that Kershaw spent less than six minutes on the mound that night. He faced two batters. He threw seven pitches. In the joyous aftermath, he tried to cast himself as a bit player in a team-wide production. He was not wrong. Rich Hill volunteered to pitch on short rest for the first time in his career. Roberts orchestrated a tactical masterpiece. Joc Pederson altered the game’s trajectory with one swing and Justin Turner finished off the implosion of Washington’s bullpen. Unmoved by the siren song of free agency, Jansen expanded the horizon of his own ability. At the end, though, there was only Kershaw. His manager and his pitching coach did not want him to pitch. He convinced them otherwise. When it was over, his teammates engulfed him in the middle of the diamond. Twenty-four players converged around one, as one. “It was important for guys to understand it’s about swallowing your pride, that it’s not about your role, that it’s about whatever it takes for the team,” Turner said. “That was the ultimate team-first win.” Full gratification eluded the Dodgers after Game 5. They lost in the next round to Chicago, still unable to reach the World Series since 1988. Yet the victory over Washington capped the team-building quest Roberts undertook in his first season as a manager. He preached sacrifice and selflessness; on this night, his players drank from the same well. It is an apex the team may not reach again. After riding this formula of cohesion and cooperation for five months in 2017, the group saw its veneer of confidence shattered by a wretched September. They have limped into October. Questions linger about every phase of their operation, including Kershaw. As these playoffs begin, the Dodgers need not search far for inspiration. The men who led this team as the clock passed midnight on Oct. 14, 2016 will also lead this team on Friday in Game 1 of the NLDS. In order to end this 28-season championship drought, to fulfill the promise created by this summer, they must return to the spirit of that night last October, the night Kershaw decided, “You just have to say ‘Screw it,’ and go pitch.” That was the ultimate team-first win. — Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner Photos from Game 5 of the National League division series between the Dodgers and Nationals. :: On Oct. 11, 2016, Kershaw stood in front of a makeshift backdrop inside the clubhouse at Dodger Stadium. Hints of red tinged his eyes. He struggled to relay his emotions after his team’s 6-5 victory in Game 4, in which he kept his team’s season alive while pitching on three days of rest. Down 2-1 in the series, Kershaw carried a three-run lead into the seventh inning. He struck out 11 but he departed with two outs and the bases loaded. The duo of Pedro Baez and Luis Avilan incinerated the lead. Television cameras captured Kershaw’s anguish in the dugout. Chase Utley delivered a go-ahead hit an inning later, but Kershaw still appeared stunned afterward. “I’m exhausted, just physically and mentally drained,” he said. “But we get to live another day.” Elated to stay alive, the Dodgers scrambled to figure out how to handle another elimination game as they prepared to fly back to D.C. The Nationals lined up ace Max Scherzer. The Dodgers did not know who would start let alone how long that pitcher could go.

Kershaw intended to challenge Murphy. He could not afford to lose an off-speed pitch in the dirt and allow the winning run to advance into scoring position. Kershaw rocked into his delivery and flung a first-pitch fastball, 95 mph, up and in. Ruiz had set up outside, and he dropped the pitch. Umpire Jeff Kellogg called it a ball. Ruiz returned the baseball. Kershaw licked his left hand for grip. In the dugout, Jansen felt overcome by stress. Roberts shifted his weight on the balls of his feet. Ruiz trotted to the mound for a conference. They settled on another fastball, aiming for the same quadrant Kershaw missed the first time. “I was trying to throw it really hard, down and away,” Kershaw said. “I missed, up and in.” The radar gun registered pitch at 95 mph. It rode far closer to the heart of the plate than Kershaw desired. Murphy turned his hips and slashed. At the last moment, the pitch ran an inch or so inside, perilously close to the barrel of Murphy’s bat. Murphy watched the ball soar skyward. He hung his head as he realized its path. It was a harmless pop fly, bound for the glove of second baseman Charlie Culberson. “He just beat me to the spot,” Murphy said after the game. “I don’t even remember if it was a good pitch or not,” Wood said. “But Murphy tried to hit a homer, instead of taking his hit.” The denouement featured little drama. Baker had splintered his lineup when he double-switched a relief pitcher into Rendon’s spot in the batting order to begin the eighth inning. Instead of Rendon, a dangerous right-handed hitter, Kershaw faced Wilmer Difo, a utility player who posed little threat. Kershaw pounded Difo inside with fastballs and sliders. At 12:41 a.m., he spun a curveball that buckled as it approached the plate. Difo’s swing struck nothing but air. The ball bounced off Ruiz’s chest. Kershaw raised his arms as Ruiz threw to first base to secure the 27th out. Rob Carr / Getty Images Clayton Kershaw raises his arms in victory after pitching the final two outs for the Dodgers against the Nationals on Oct. 13, 2016. Clayton Kershaw raises his arms in victory after pitching the final two outs for the Dodgers against the Nationals on Oct. 13, 2016. (Rob Carr / Getty Images) Patrick Smith / Getty Images Catcher Carlos Ruiz leaps into the arms of pitcher Clayton Kershaw as the Dodgers start to celebrate their Game 5 win over Washington. Catcher Carlos Ruiz leaps into the arms of pitcher Clayton Kershaw as the Dodgers start to celebrate their Game 5 win over Washington. (Patrick Smith / Getty Images) A mob greeted Kershaw. Ruiz leaped into his arms. They disappeared into the delirious pile. The Dodgers defeated the Nationals three times in a five-game span -- and Kershaw appeared in all three games, collecting the victory in Game 1, occupying the mound for the majority of Game 4 and earning the save in Game 5. “It felt like there were heroic performances,” reserve catcher Austin Barnes said. “People really stepping up and doing whatever it took to get the victory.” :: The group charged up the stairs and laid waste to the visitors’ clubhouse. Kershaw eschews goggles during champagne celebrations — he prefers to let his eyes burn. He sloshed through puddles of bubbly and Budweiser. At one point, he ducked out of the room and looked like he might vomit into a trash can. “We’ve got to win eight more of these?” he said. Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times Dodgers players celebrate in the locker room after defeating the Nationals in Game 5 of the NLDS in Washington D.C. on Oct. 13, 2016. Dodgers players celebrate in the locker room after defeating the Nationals in Game 5 of the NLDS in Washington D.C. on Oct. 13, 2016. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) As the party wound down, Kershaw grabbed McDaniel and video advance scout Danny Lehman. The trio hopped into an Uber to get breakfast around 5 a.m. They were exhausted but exultant as they perused the menus. They were also anonymous. A little less than five hours after the baseball world marveled at Kershaw, he ate his meal in peace. Kershaw gave himself another hour to enjoy his achievement. Chicago loomed. Kershaw silenced the Cubs for seven innings in Game 2 but got blitzed in the decisive Game 6. After their season ended at Wrigley Field, the Dodgers resolved to reunite for 2017. Jansen, Turner and Hill all re-signed over the winter, with Jansen spurning a more lucrative offer from the Nationals. To cap his first season running the club, Roberts won National League manager of the year. He appeared untouchable for most of this summer too, as the team soared through a 52-9 stretch. When the Dodgers sputtered in September, Roberts drew criticism during a wretched 1-16 skid. October affords him another opportunity to display tactical acumen. Rob Carr / Getty Images Dodgers' Dave Roberts won National League Manager of the Year following his first season with the Dodgers in 2016. Dodgers' Dave Roberts won National League Manager of the Year following his first season with the Dodgers in 2016. (Rob Carr / Getty Images) At the trade deadline this July, the Dodgers made a move designed to reduce some of the strain off Kershaw. They acquired Yu Darvish, a right-handed ace, to deepen their rotation and avoid the necessity of forcing Kershaw to pitch on short rest. He will never be invincible. Kershaw hurt his back again this summer, and his playoff history remains mixed. But for his teammates, for the men he hopes to lead to glory this autumn, his legacy became unimpeachable when he walked to the bullpen last fall at Nationals Park. “I don’t know if it’s possible to respect the guy any more than I did,” Turner said last month. “But when he came out of that bullpen, it was …” Turner paused for a moment. He was standing inside the visitors clubhouse at Nationals Park for the first time since Oct. 14, 2016. He gazed toward Kershaw’s locker. “I’ll have the utmost respect for him for the rest of my life.” CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 35-30 victory over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. The Rams improved to 3-1 and are in first place in the NFC West. The Cowboys fell to 2-2. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 35-30 victory over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. The Rams improved to 3-1 and are in first place in the NFC West. The Cowboys fell to 2-2. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 35-30 victory over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. The Rams improved to 3-1 and are in first place in the NFC West. The Cowboys fell to 2-2. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 35-30 victory over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. The Rams improved to 3-1 and are in first place in the NFC West. The Cowboys fell to 2-2. CAPTION Chargers fans won't sit in their seats, because they are overwhelmingly drowned out by opposing fans. Hear from both Eagles and Chargers fans on the experience. Chargers fans won't sit in their seats, because they are overwhelmingly drowned out by opposing fans. Hear from both Eagles and Chargers fans on the experience. CAPTION Will the 0-3 Chargers get their first win of the season this Sunday against the Eagles? Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times previews the matchup with U-T reporter Annie Heilbrunn. Will the 0-3 Chargers get their first win of the season this Sunday against the Eagles? Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times previews the matchup with U-T reporter Annie Heilbrunn. CAPTION Lance Pugmire has a spot-on prediction about one judge before the fight takes place. Lance Pugmire has a spot-on prediction about one judge before the fight takes place. CAPTION All eyes were on the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears during Thursday Night Football as America watched to see if protests would occur during the national anthem. All eyes were on the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears during Thursday Night Football as America watched to see if protests would occur during the national anthem. andy.mccullough@latimes.com Twitter: @McCulloughTimes