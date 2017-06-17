Dodgers homer their way past the Reds 10-2

Cody Bellinger and Joc Pederson supplied back-to-back homers in a five-run barrage in Saturday’s third inning as the Dodgers thumped the Reds, 10-2. To pad the lead, Yasiel Puig cracked a pair of solo homers.

The offense backed Hyun-Jin Ryu, who survived five ragged innings. He held the Reds to two runs, but gave up eight hits and pitched under duress all afternoon. The Dodgers (43-26) have won eight of their last nine.

The two teams traded runs in the first inning. The Dodgers produced one on doubles by Corey Seager and Bellinger. The Reds countered by capitalizing on a mistake by newly converted outfielder Chris Taylor. With fleet-footed outfielder Billy Hamilton at first, Ryu gave up a double into left from shortstop Zack Cozart. Taylor dropped the ball as he went to throw, then skipped the ball into second base, where Bellinger had yet to arrive. Hamilton scooted home on the error.

Behind the plate was umpire Stu Scheurwater, a minor-league call-up. He drew the ire of Hamilton for a debatable strike call on a 3-2 pitch to end the second. With a pair of Reds on base, Hamilton passed on a fastball low and away. Scheurwater rung him up and Hamilton hopped in the air with anger. He spike his bat and his helmet. A few moments later, Scheurwater ejected Reds manager Bryan Price.

As the crowd razzed the umpire, Wojciechowski withered. His third-inning collapse began with an error by Cozart, who let a grounder by Ryu sneak under his glove. Seager took a walk. Taylor atoned for his imprecise fielding by thumping a two-run double off the wall in left.

Up came Bellinger. He had finished a few feet away from a homer in his first at-bat. He left no doubt in his second. He launched a changeup out of sight beyond the right-field fence.

Pederson topped him in the next at-bat. He turned on a fastball and parked his fourth homer of the season about a dozen rows up in the seats.

Up five runs, the Dodgers appeared safe. Except Ryu plunged the outcome back into question. The Reds opened the bottom of the inning with three consecutive singles. With the bases loaded, Ryu missed high and low to walk third baseman Eugenio Suarez.



In the bullpen, Josh Fields loosened up. Former Dodger Scott Schebler lined out. Ryu saved himself by securing a groundball hit by another former Dodger, Jose Peraza, to start an inning-ending, 1-2-3 double play.



The Dodgers poured on more offense as the afternoon trudged forward. Seager delivered an RBI single in the fourth. Puig hit a solo shot in the sixth. Puig repeated that feat to start the eighth.

CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the progress the Rams made during offseason organized team activities and minicamp. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the progress the Rams made during offseason organized team activities and minicamp. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the progress the Rams made during offseason organized team activities and minicamp. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the progress the Rams made during offseason organized team activities and minicamp. CAPTION It's the final week of practice for the Chargers in San Diego, before moving the organization to Los Angeles. Quarterback Philip Rivers and tight end Antonio Gates talk about what it means to leave Chargers Park. It's the final week of practice for the Chargers in San Diego, before moving the organization to Los Angeles. Quarterback Philip Rivers and tight end Antonio Gates talk about what it means to leave Chargers Park. CAPTION Where does Sergio Romo get his personality? He's always been the one bouncing off the walls, his family said. Where does Sergio Romo get his personality? He's always been the one bouncing off the walls, his family said. CAPTION Sergio Romo's family and high school coach reacted to the news that he would join the Los Angeles Dodgers after playing nine seasons for the San Francisco Giants. Sergio Romo's family and high school coach reacted to the news that he would join the Los Angeles Dodgers after playing nine seasons for the San Francisco Giants. CAPTION Growing up in Brawley, Calif. Sergio Romo learned to pitch on a makeshift baseball diamond that his dad built in the backyard. Growing up in Brawley, Calif. Sergio Romo learned to pitch on a makeshift baseball diamond that his dad built in the backyard.

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Follow Andy McCullough on Twitter @McCulloughTimes