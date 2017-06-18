Dodgers hang on to beat Reds, 8-7

The two former teammates caught up earlier this weekend. Dave Roberts turned 45 last month. Bronson Arroyo turned 40 during spring training. In the 13 years since they’d played together in Boston, Roberts had been a television analyst, a front-office assistant, a first-base coach, a bench coach and now the manager of the Dodgers. Arroyo has only had one job.

“How the heck,” Roberts asked as the two men reminisced, “are you still pitching?”

The question appeared even more relevant on Sunday afternoon, after the Dodgers trounced Arroyo and held on for an 8-7 victory. The lineup produced five runs in three innings against Arroyo, which was enough cushion to complete a season’s sweep of the Reds. The Dodgers torched both of Ohio’s baseball teams this week by going 5-1 in Cleveland and Cincinnati.

Kenta Maeda aided his own cause with a two-run double. Logan Forsythe delivered his second homer of the season. Justin Turner unloaded on a three-run shot in the sixth.

The Dodgers (44-26) would need the cushion. Making a spot start, Maeda (5-3, 4.70 earned-run average) departed after five innings. He held the Reds to three hits and one run. He struck out five in his bid to return to the starting rotation.

Cincinnati feasted on Dodgers relievers after Maeda exited. Grant Dayton gave up a solo homer in the sixth. An inning later, Josh Fields served up a homer for the fourth time in his last five outings. This one was a three-run shot by second baseman Scooter Gennett. In the eighth, Pedro Baez joined in the struggle: He served up a solo homer to third baseman Eugenio Suarez and an RBI double to outfielder Billy Hamilton.

A seven-run lead shriveled to one. It nearly disappeared when first baseman Joey Votto hit a drive with two outs. Enrique Hernandez crashed into the left-field wall but held onto the baseball.

Arroyo has become the last man standing from those 2004 Red Sox, an outcome which Roberts never would have predicted. The prospect of Arroyo making still making starts “baffles me,” Roberts said.

The performance can be called admirable, but it cannot be considered effective. Arroyo had allowed 22 homers in 13 games, serving up dingers at a rate of 2.91 per nine innings. A pitcher has not allowed more than two homers per nine while qualifying for the earned-run average title since 2011.

The last pitcher to do it?

Bronson Arroyo.

The Dodgers secured a three-run lead in the second inning without hitting a ball over the fence. Austin Barnes hit a two-out single. Hernandez doubled into the left-field corner. Barnes held at third base, even with the pitcher’s spot due up.

Maeda looked comfortable against Arroyo. He ripped a hanging curveball for a two-run double. Joc Pederson padded the lead by stroking an RBI single.

An inning later, Arroyo gave up his 23rd homer. It was a rare highlight for Forsythe. His first few months as a Dodger have not included much joy. A misplaced fastball broke his toe in April. He spent a month on the disabled list. Upon his return, his batting average descended below the Mendoza line. He was still residing in that netherworld when he came to bat in the third.

In Arroyo, Forsythe found the cure for the common batting slump. Arroyo flung three curveballs in a row. Forsythe sent the last into orbit, a journey that ended in the second deck of the left-field seats.

Maeda raced through the first three innings. He did not allow a runner to reach base. He collected nine outs in 33 pitches. The fourth inning was far more complicated.

A single by Hamilton opened the inning. Maeda walked Votto and gave up a single to Adam Duvall. With the bases loaded, Maeda clipped former Dodger Scott Schebler with a 1-2 fastball to force in a run.

As the pressure mounted, Maeda’s pace slackened. He would soon be saved by his right fielder. Suarez laced a line drive into right. Yasiel Puig dove forward to grab it. It was the second out of the inning, and Maeda produced a ground-out by shortstop Arismendy Alcantara to escape.

CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the progress the Rams made during offseason organized team activities and minicamp. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the progress the Rams made during offseason organized team activities and minicamp. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the progress the Rams made during offseason organized team activities and minicamp. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the progress the Rams made during offseason organized team activities and minicamp. CAPTION It's the final week of practice for the Chargers in San Diego, before moving the organization to Los Angeles. Quarterback Philip Rivers and tight end Antonio Gates talk about what it means to leave Chargers Park. It's the final week of practice for the Chargers in San Diego, before moving the organization to Los Angeles. Quarterback Philip Rivers and tight end Antonio Gates talk about what it means to leave Chargers Park. CAPTION Where does Sergio Romo get his personality? He's always been the one bouncing off the walls, his family said. Where does Sergio Romo get his personality? He's always been the one bouncing off the walls, his family said. CAPTION Sergio Romo's family and high school coach reacted to the news that he would join the Los Angeles Dodgers after playing nine seasons for the San Francisco Giants. Sergio Romo's family and high school coach reacted to the news that he would join the Los Angeles Dodgers after playing nine seasons for the San Francisco Giants. CAPTION Growing up in Brawley, Calif. Sergio Romo learned to pitch on a makeshift baseball diamond that his dad built in the backyard. Growing up in Brawley, Calif. Sergio Romo learned to pitch on a makeshift baseball diamond that his dad built in the backyard.

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Twitter: @McCulloughTimes