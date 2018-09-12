Dodgers finally get a win against the dismal Reds

Outside of Max Muncy, who has lost at-bats because of his defensive limitations, the hitters placed in platoons have earned their part-time status. Cody Bellinger has posted a .698 on-base plus slugging percentage against left-handed pitchers in 2018. Chris Taylor has struck out in 33.3% of his at-bats against right-handed pitchers. Puig has struggled against left-handers for the last two seasons, and Pederson has never hit left-handers. Matt Kemp has a .636 OPS since making the All-Star team.