Dodgers finally get a win against the dismal Reds

The Dodgers did it. They beat the Reds. It took seven tries, but the Dodgers avoided a season-long sweep from their last-place nemesis with an 8-1 pounding on Wednesday afternoon. The offense came alive and the bullpen stayed sturdy on a day without a bonafide starting pitcher.
The lineup flashed its might in the series finale. Justin Turner drove in three runs. Yasmani Grandal did the same. Joc Pederson homered and scored twice. Yasiel Puig catalyzed a pair of rallies.
Ross Stripling logged 3 1/3 innings before handing the game over to the rest of the bullpen. The outing could be used as a springboard for Stripling back into the rotation. He could return as early as Sunday in St. Louis.
The victory followed a pair of dispiriting defeats at Great American Ball Park. Manager Dave Roberts appeared lost for answers for his team’s inability to solve the Reds — just as he was unable to explain his offense’s inconsistency.
Since taking over as manager in 2016, Roberts has sought to integrate the philosophical suggestions from president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman and general manager Farhan Zaidi. They built a culture centered on the concept of sacrifice in pursuit of a common goal. That culture is easier to sustain when you’re running away with a division title.
As the losses have mounted, Roberts has come under fire for daily manipulations to the lineup. The batting order is an amorphous thing, shifting based on the handedness and predilections of the opposing pitcher. The rotations are unlikely to change, even as the offense struggles.
“It’s something I believe in,” Roberts said. “Our players have to accept it. Because this is the way it’s got to be with our roster.”
Outside of Max Muncy, who has lost at-bats because of his defensive limitations, the hitters placed in platoons have earned their part-time status. Cody Bellinger has posted a .698 on-base plus slugging percentage against left-handed pitchers in 2018. Chris Taylor has struck out in 33.3% of his at-bats against right-handed pitchers. Puig has struggled against left-handers for the last two seasons, and Pederson has never hit left-handers. Matt Kemp has a .636 OPS since making the All-Star team.
For the Dodgers, rare is the player like Turner, who can hit right-handers and left-handers.
“That’s the thing — when you don’t have eight Justin Turners, that’s what happens,” Roberts said. “This is the way I feel gives us the best chance to win.”
The atmosphere inside the clubhouse before the game betrayed little strain. Cody Bellinger cloaked his head in a hoodie and lounged on a couch. Enrique Hernandez studied video. Walker Buehler and Joc Pederson karaoke’d a few bars when “Mr. Brightside” blared through the speaker system. Stripling read a thriller written by Scott Pratt.
Stripling often dives into a novel on the days when he starts. He was taking the ball as a starter for the first time since Aug. 7. He missed a month with inflammation in his lower back. He faced two batters as a reliever last weekend at Coors Field in his first outing back.
Wednesday did not begin well for Stripling. He gave up a leadoff walk to former Dodger Scott Schebler, who was thrown out trying to steal second base. Jose Peraza, another former Dodger, boomed a solo home run. Joey Votto added another single.
Stripling recovered from the opening salvo. He made it through three innings without permitting another run. He pitched around a leadoff double in the third and struck out Votto to strand a runner at third base.
The offense was meek before Reds starter Anthony DeSclafani through three innings. He put down the first nine batters he faced. The tide turned with the first at-bat of the fourth. Pederson demolished a 96-mph fastball for a solo shot. A two-out single by Muncy set up Grandal.
Grandal crushed a 2-and-2 curveball. The pitch zoomed toward the right-field fence. As it approached, a boy reached over the partition and nabbed the baseball. The umpires awarded Grandal a double, but ruled Muncy would have scored before the young fan’s interference. The hit gave the Dodgers their first lead of this series.
The lineup tacked on four more in the fifth. Puig led off with a walk. Pederson flicked a 1-2 fastball down the left-field line for a double. Both runners scored when Turner splashed a single in center field. Pederson slid in safely just before being crunched by Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart.
Cincinnati unraveled soon after. When DeSclafani walked Muncy, Reds manager Jim Riggleman tried reliever Wandy Peralta. Grandal greeted him with an RBI single. A grounder from Bellinger rolled beneath the glove of second baseman Scooter Gennett to bring home a fourth run in the inning.
The flood continued into the sixth. Puig sparked the group again with a leadoff double. After David Freese came off the bench to walk, Turner thumped an RBI double. Grandal contributed his second run-scoring single in as many innings.
