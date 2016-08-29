Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw to face hitters on Tuesday

Shortly after playing catch at Coors Field on Monday, Clayton Kershaw packed a bag and headed for a flight back to Los Angeles. Three other pitchers on the disabled list — Scott Kazmir, Brandon McCarthy and Alex Wood — followed a similar schedule.

The quartet traveled to Denver on Sunday evening to take part in the team’s fantasy football draft. A more important assignment awaits Kershaw on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. He will take part in a simulated game, along with McCarthy and Brett Anderson, that could be his final step before pitching in the majors.

Manager Dave Roberts indicated it was “plausible” Kershaw could be activated onto the big league roster after this outing. Kershaw has not pitched in a game since June 26 after suffering a herniated disk in his back. He could also require a one-start, minor league rehabilitation assignment before he rejoins the Dodgers.

“We have a couple different scenarios,” Roberts said before Monday’s game against the Rockies. “Depending on how he comes out of it tomorrow, we’ll make a decision.”

The Dodgers plan to bring in hitters from Class-A Rancho Cucamonga to stand in against Kershaw, Anderson and McCarthy. Anderson is recovering from a blister on his left index finger. McCarthy has dealt with a hip issue that coincided with his sudden inability to throw strikes.

One potential hitter who won’t be at the ballpark on Tuesday? Tim Tebow, who is holding a heavily publicized showcase for scouts the same day in Los Angeles.

“I don’t know if Tebow is ready for that,” Roberts said. “I know there’s some strength behind his swing. I saw a little video. Great athlete. I don’t know if he’s ready for the Clayton Kershaw slider, though.”

Short hops

Ross Stripling will start for the Dodgers on Wednesday . . . Wood (elbow impingement) should be ready to pitch off a mound by next week, Roberts said. The team hopes Wood can rejoin the bullpen by the middle of September . . . Roberts does not expect Andre Ethier (broken leg) to be activated when the rosters expand on Thursday. “It’s a possibility, but for me, right now, unlikely,” Roberts said. “When he’s ready to come back, and he feels like he can contribute, he’ll be activated.” Ethier is playing with Rancho Cucamonga on a rehab assignment.

