Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal gets second day off with sore elbow

Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal sat out for the second game in a row on Sunday as he dealt with soreness in his right elbow. Manager Dave Roberts said he expected Grandal to be ready to catch Clayton Kershaw on Monday against San Francisco.

With Grandal on the bench, Roberts put rookie Austin Barnes behind the plate for fellow rookie Jose De Leon. The two worked together earlier in the summer in triple-A Oklahoma City.

Grandal showed little interest in talking about his elbow. After hitting .287 with 14 home runs and a 1.033 on-base plus slugging percentage in July and August, he has reached a lull in September. Grandal is hitting .191 this month with four homers and a .660 OPS.

“I’ve got nothing to say,” Grandal said. “Don’t ask me about my arm. My arm is fine.”

Grandal is expected to start on Monday and Tuesday. With left-hander Matt Moore on the mound for the Giants on Wednesday, Roberts could use veteran backup Carlos Ruiz, who is considered an upgrade over Grandal against left-handed pitching.

Wood set for San Francisco

The Dodgers plan to activate Alex Wood on Monday. Wood has not pitched since late May due to an elbow impingement and a debridement. The team intends to use him as a reliever.

Wood and rookie Julio Urias will audition for the postseason roster in the next two weeks. Roberts plans to give each man a full inning, to test their skills, this week.

“It’s going to be sometime during this Giants series,” Roberts said.

Another setback for Kazmir

Pitching in a simulated outing in Oklahoma City on Sunday, Scott Kazmir developed a blister on his left hand, Roberts said. Roberts was unaware of the severity of the blister, which he expected would be evaluated on Monday in Los Angeles.

Kazmir was unlikely to appear on the postseason roster due to his combination of physical unreliability, his placement on the disabled list for the last month due to neck stiffness and thoracic spinal inflammation, and his ineffectiveness on the mound, with a 4.59 earned-run average in 25 starts.

