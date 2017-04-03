Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager struggles with throwing rust, but not at the plate in blowout victory

On Monday afternoon, in the first inning of a 14-3 victory over San Diego, Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager completed a milestone that most infielders perform in February: He fielded a ground ball in a game.

The delay arose from his injury-interrupted spring, when he missed most of the Cactus League slate after feeling soreness in his oblique. So when Seager cocked his arm to throw to first base, it was the first time he had done so in a competitive setting since last October.

“That was actually my first ground ball of the year,” Seager said. “I got closer on the second one. So hopefully the third one will make it in the air.”

The results matched the rust. The first throw skipped past first baseman Adrian Gonzalez for a two-base error that led to San Diego’s first run. The second bounced before Gonzalez corraled it.

Seager insisted after the game he felt no lingering discomfort in his oblique or in his back, which also bothered him during the spring. His performance at the plate offered little reason for concern, as he went two for five with a three-run homer.

According to advanced defensive metrics, Seager was one of the more effective fielders at his position in 2016. He finished eighth among shortstops in Ultimate Zone Rating, as he embraced the team’s usage of defensive shifts to aid his range.

Manager Dave Roberts chalked up the two errant moments on Monday to rust.

“There’s nothing wrong with his throwing,” Roberts said. “He’ll be fine.”

Baez expected back soon

Reliever Pedro Baez started the season on the disabled list because of a bruise on his right wrist. Roberts does not expect him to remain there for long. Baez will join triple-A Oklahoma City with the hope of rejoining the Dodgers next week.

The Dodgers play three games at Colorado’s Coors Field this weekend, which could create an opening for Baez for the next series against the Cubs, as long relievers like Ross Stripling or even Alex Wood might be optioned to make room.

Caption Opening day for Los Angeles Dodgers The sights and sounds of the Dodgers' opening day. The sights and sounds of the Dodgers' opening day. Caption Opening day for Los Angeles Dodgers The sights and sounds of the Dodgers' opening day. The sights and sounds of the Dodgers' opening day. Caption Fans at the Dodgers 2017 season opener Fans celebrate as the Dodgers open their 2017 season against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Fans celebrate as the Dodgers open their 2017 season against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Caption Lakers honor Shaquille O'Neal with giant statue outside Staples Center Former Laker Shaquille O'Neal had a statue unveiled in his honor at Staples Center. Former Laker Shaquille O'Neal had a statue unveiled in his honor at Staples Center. Caption Ethan Thompson is player of the year Bishop Montgomery guard tops All-Area team Bishop Montgomery guard tops All-Area team Caption Curiosity Correspondent: Learn to throw a pitch in 60 seconds It's the start of the 2017 baseball season and our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, went to Los Angeles Dodgers' pitching coach Rick Honeycutt to find out how someone who isn't a pitcher could throw a first pitch at a game and not look terrible. Live coverage of opening day at Dodger Stadium >> It's the start of the 2017 baseball season and our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, went to Los Angeles Dodgers' pitching coach Rick Honeycutt to find out how someone who isn't a pitcher could throw a first pitch at a game and not look terrible. Live coverage of opening day at Dodger Stadium >>

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Twitter: @McCulloughTimes