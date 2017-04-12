Sports Dodgers

Dodgers recall Trayce Thompson in place of injured Franklin Gutierrez

Andy McCullough
The Dodgers placed backup outfielder Franklin Gutierrez on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring and recalled outfielder Trayce Thompson before Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Cubs.

Gutierrez injured his leg during Monday’s frigid, extra-innings game at Wrigley Field. His stint on the disabled list is retroactive to Tuesday.

Thompson was hitless in four games for triple-A Oklahoma City.

Third baseman Justin Turner is not in the starting lineup Wednesday after suffering an injured quadriceps on Monday.

