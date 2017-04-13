Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw to face former teammate Zack Greinke for the first time

Clayton Kershaw shared a clubhouse with Zack Greinke for three seasons. The two became close friends as the Dodgers strung together a trio of National League West championships. Kershaw felt disappointed when his team allowed Greinke to depart after the 2015 season for a six-year, $206.5-million contract with Arizona.

Never before has Kershaw faced Greinke as an opponent. That will change Friday evening at Dodger Stadium, when the Diamondbacks arrive for a four-game series. Kershaw admitted he did not relish the opportunity to face his friend.

“I don’t really look forward to it,” Kershaw said. “You almost just try to block it out. It’s not fun to pitch to people that you know. I’m not good at separating that. I think I’m just going to have to really focus and think about it like he’s another guy, and then, the next day I can talk to him.”

The duo went 104-34 during their three seasons together. Greinke finished second in National League Cy Young award voting in 2015, while Kershaw finished third. Kershaw won the award in 2013 and 2014.

Last season featured challenges for both men. Kershaw herniated a disk in his back and missed nearly three months. Greinke saw his fastball velocity diminish, dealt with shoulder issues and finished the season with a 4.37 earned-run average.

Greinke, for his past, sounded more eager for the matchup.

“I’ve been wanting to face him just to see how nasty he is,” Greinke told reporters in Arizona. “I like seeing when someone is just so good and you can see how it’s really tough to hit.”

Hill handles bullpen session

Rich Hill (blister) completed a 35-pitch bullpen session at Dodger Stadium to test his readiness for returning from the 10-day disabled list. The Dodgers shut down Hill for a start to avoid aggravating the blister on his left middle finger.

If Hill is cleared to pitch, he would start Sunday against Arizona.

Short hops

Pedro Baez (right wrist bruise) is expected to rejoin the team this weekend, manager Dave Roberts said. Roberts would not say who in the bullpen will lose a roster spot to make room for Baez, but he indicated Ross Stripling was not at risk. The team could option Josh Fields.

