Dodgers place Rich Hill on disabled list because of blisters for second time this season

The Dodgers do not have a solution for the blister on Rich Hill’s left middle finger. The team does not have a timetable for his next outing. Sitting before a group of reporters on Monday afternoon, Manager Dave Roberts could not find the verbiage to express the exasperation and exhaustion felt throughout the organization.

“Rich, our medical staff, we’re open to anything,” Roberts said. “I’m at a loss for words. We’re baffled, as well.”

The blister resurfaced Sunday afternoon, short-circuiting Hill’s second start for the same reason that ended his first start on April 5. For the second time in this three-week-old season, the team has placed Hill on the 10-day disabled list. Rob Segedin, a utility infielder and outfielder, took his place on the roster. Alex Wood will start in Hill’s place Friday in a series opener at Arizona.

Roberts suggested Hill would require more time off than his last shutdown, because “10 days wasn’t enough.”

Hill wore a bandage while playing catch Monday. He was scheduled to play catch without any aid on Tuesday, although the team has cautioned him to reduce the aggression of his throwing sessions. Hill generates tremendous spin on his curveball, which causes the seams of the baseball to grate against his skin. He threw his curveball more often than any other starting pitcher in baseball last season, according to FanGraphs.

Roberts indicated Hill would require a rehabilitation assignment before he is recalled to the majors. Upon his return, Hill could pitch as a reliever. He volunteered for that role when the blister cropped up earlier this month.

Hill missed two months in 2016 with a similar issue. The team had hoped he was no longer hounded by blisters when he signed a three-year, $48-million contract in December. Roberts downplayed the idea that Hill should be shut down for an extended period early in the season in order to avoid a recurrence in September or October.

“Put it this way: He was shut down all winter, and it came back,” Roberts said. “We didn’t see this blister until his first start. You can argue that resting it isn’t the solution. He had as much rest as he could, and there wasn’t a sign of this until he made his first start.”

Short hops

Franklin Gutierrez (strained hamstring) will travel to Camelback Ranch this week to take at-bats in a controlled environment at the Dodgers’ Arizona spring training base. Gutierrez is eligible to return from the disabled list Friday.

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Twitter: @McCulloughTimes