Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill tests blistered finger in simulated inning

During a 25-pitch simulated innings Wednesday, Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill removed the bandage that protects the blister on his left middle finger. He faced hitters in the most stressful test on his finger since beginning his second stint on the disabled list.
Hill said he experienced no issue with the blister. His finger, he said, “felt great.” He described his health as “100%.”
“I’m just looking forward to whatever the next step is,” Hill said before the Dodgers faced the San Francisco Giants.
It will not be a major league game. Manager Dave Roberts said Hill will throw in a 30-to-35-pitch session Saturday. Hill will pitch in another simulated session or will begin a rehabilitation assignment.
Roberts sounded pleased that Hill completed his throwing without harming the finger. But Roberts noted Hill’s lack of command, which Roberts described as natural after Hill’s recent layoff.
“For me, obviously when you’re looking at the practice of being in a major league game, I don’t think the efficiency or the quality of pitches was where it needs to be,” Roberts said. “And that goes without saying. I know Rich understands that.”
Julio Urias is set for 2017 debut
After a month pitching in the minor leagues, Julio Urias will make his 2017 debut Thursday against San Francisco. Urias said he understood why the team held him back in an effort to protect his 20-year-old left arm.
“They shared the plan,” Urias said. “They didn’t tell me when exactly it would happen. But the communication has always been open with the team. That’s what I appreciate with them.”
Urias is expected to be capped somewhere between 160 and 180 innings this season. The team plans to keep him in the rotation for the duration of the year, as long as his performance warrants it.
“To have that consistency, we’re really excited for it,” Roberts said.
Twitter: @McCulloughTimes