Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez on 'slow program' to rest elbow and back

By early next week, Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez will be eligible to end the first stint on the disabled list of his 14-year career. But barring a sudden need for Gonzalez, who is being given time off to rest his inflamed right elbow and the herniated disk in his back, he will remain on ice.

“Adrian’s on a slow program,” manager Dave Roberts said before Tuesday’s game against Pittsburgh. “He’s getting a massage, relaxing the mind, the body. He’s recuperating right now. When he’s ready to do baseball activities, he’ll be back. I like the slow program.”

The organization will let Gonzalez take his time to recuperate, Roberts said. The presence of rookie Cody Bellinger affords the team that luxury.

Gonzalez had been unable to find traction at the plate this season. He could not generate power, in part because of complications with his elbow. He has posted a career-worst .309 slugging percentage and a career-worst .635 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. Given his struggles, there is no need to rush until his afflictions fade.

“We eliminated the calendar,” Roberts said. “It’s deferring to his body, and how it feels.”

Hyun-Jin Ryu to return Thursday

Hyun-Jin Ryu (hip contusion) will return from the disabled list to start Thursday in Colorado. The team shut down Ryu (1-4) for 10 days as part of a season-long strategy designed to keep starting pitchers fresh.

Clayton Kershaw will start Friday. The team wants Kershaw to take an extra day of rest after throwing 118 pitches over the weekend in San Diego. Roberts declined to say who would start Saturday or Sunday.

Short hops

Despite his .098 batting average heading into Tuesday, second baseman Chase Utley will start Wednesday, Roberts said. With Logan Forsythe recovering from a broken toe, Chris Taylor has supplanted Utley as the everyday second baseman. But Roberts does not want to give up on Utley. “I think that Chase needs to stay relevant, current, however you want to put it,” Roberts said. … The Dodgers claimed left-handed pitcher Justin Marks off waivers from Tampa Bay and assigned him to triple-A Oklahoma City. To make room on the roster, the team transferred Andre Ethier (herniated disk) to the 60-day DL. Ethier was unlikely to rejoin the team before June, Roberts said last month.

