Alex Wood to rejoin Dodgers' rotation this weekend against Cincinnati

The Dodgers intend to re-insert Alex Wood in the starting rotation this weekend against Cincinnati. The exact date of his return has not been determined, manager Dave Roberts said before Tuesday’s game against the Washington Nationals.

Wood, who has a record of 6-0 with a 1.69 earned-run average, has not pitched since May 26 as he recovers from inflammation in his sternum. He has not allowed a run in his last 25 1/3 innings.

Rich Hill is scheduled to pitch Friday. Wood will start either Saturday or Sunday. To fill the other spot, the team probably will form a tandem between Hyun-Jin Ryu and Kenta Maeda.

“We’re trying to figure out how to plug in the other potential options,” Roberts said.

“We haven’t made the decision how it’s going to play out. But we do know that Alex will start a game over the weekend, and Rich will start a game on Friday.”

Maeda (4-3, 5.16 ERA) could lose his spot in the rotation, at least temporarily. He has not been able to pitch beyond the fourth inning in his last two outings. Ryu appears to have leap-frogged over him in the rotation’s hierarchy.

Short hops

Justin Turner (hamstring strain) told Roberts that he felt fine after playing for Class-A Rancho Cucamonga on Monday. Turner is slated to appear in a simulated game Wednesday, with the hope of being activated Friday. … With the Dodgers holding their third annual Blue Diamond Gala Thursday, Roberts said he was more excited to see Maroon 5 perform than Earth, Wind and Fire. While he grew up listening to the latter, the former is currently closer to his heart. “I’m a huge Adam Levine guy,” Roberts said.

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Twitter: @McCulloughTimes