Dodgers Hall of Famer Tommy Lasorda thankful to take part in Old-Timer's Day

Two weeks after undergoing surgery to replace the pacemaker in his heart, Dodgers Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda said he was overwhelmed by the support he received from fans during a recent hospitalization.

Lasorda, 89, visited Dodger Stadium on Saturday for the Old-Timer’s Game. Lasorda had already returned to the ballpark earlier this week.

“I’m feeling good,” Lasorda said. “I went through some tough times. But tough people get through tough times. I’ve felt good about my recovery. In September, I’ll be 90 years old. I’ve had a pretty good life.”

Lasorda was in charge of the home team during the pregame festivities. Joe Torre managed the road squad. He received a standing ovation during the pregame introductions.

Lasorda has been a member of the Dodgers’ organization for 68 years. He managed the club from 1976 to 1996, winning two World Series titles along the way.

“I’m happy to be here,” Lasorda said. “Thank God, he’s kept me alive. And I want to reach 100. I’m working for 100.”

Pederson returns to action

Joc Pederson (concussion) was in the triple-A Oklahoma City lineup for the second day in a row. He was the designated hitter after playing the outfield the night before. Pederson homered in his first at-bat Friday.

“When he gets back here, I want him to feel comfortable, confident and good about his swing,” manager Dave Roberts said. “It’s going to be three, four, five, six games.”

Pederson is likely to split some time in the outfield with Chris Taylor upon his return. Taylor will also play second and third base. Pederson needs to show polish at the plate in order to warrant activation, Roberts said. Pederson has batted only .200 this season, with two home runs.

“I appreciate that he wants to be here,” Roberts said. “But we want to make sure he can come help us when he gets here.”

Short hops

Justin Turner received the day off after returning from the disabled list Friday. The team wants to ease him back into the lineup after he missed two weeks with a strained hamstring . . . Clayton Kershaw will start Tuesday in Cleveland, followed by Brandon McCarthy on Wednesday and Rich Hill on Thursday . . . To make room for Alex Wood’s return from the disabled list, the team optioned reliever Brandon Morrow to Oklahoma City.

