Dodgers could give Clayton Kershaw nine days of rest after All-Star break

Clayton Kershaw will start on Sunday in the Dodgers’ first-half finale. After the All-Star break, though, he may not pitch until July 18 in Chicago against the White Sox. Manager Dave Roberts indicated the team has not assembled its rotation for the first series after the break against the Marlins, but he did reveal that Kershaw may not be part of it.

Kershaw could receive nine days of rest as the team tries to keep him fresh for the second half.

“We’re not solidified yet, where we’re at,” Roberts said before Saturday’s game against Kansas City. “But we’re honing it on it.”

Brandon McCarthy will likely start the second-half opener on July 14. Both Kenta Maeda and Hyun-Jin Ryu could also pitch that weekend. Ryu is currently nursing a sore foot and is on the 10-day disabled list.

Kershaw has already thrown 123 1/3 innings this season, after a back injury limited him to 149 in 2016. He has not missed a start, and has not skipped a beat. After giving up a career-high 17 home runs already this season, he has recovered in his last three outings to not surrender a homer.

Named to the All-Star team for the seventh consecutive season, Kershaw is not eligible to pitch against the American League on Tuesday, because he is starting on Sunday. Alex Wood became his replacement on the roster. Wood will likely receive five days off after Tuesday’s game.

Short hops

Reliever Chris Hatcher (thoracic inflammation) received a cortisone shot this week. The team hopes he can begin a rehabilitation assignment at some point in the second half. … Brock Stewart is not a candidate to join the rotation, Roberts said. Stewart has given up no runs in four outings as a reliever, and has stretched out as a starter with triple-A Oklahoma City. But Roberts indicated the team prefers Stewart as a reliever, with Maeda and Ryu rotating through the last spot in the rotation. … The team optioned infielder/outfielder Scott Van Slyke to the minors to make room for McCarthy’s return from the disabled list on Saturday.

CAPTION General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. CAPTION General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. CAPTION Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. CAPTION Lonzo Ball talks with The Times' Lindsey Thiry about embracing Magic Johnson's high expectations, a day after the Lakers selected Ball with the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft. Lonzo Ball talks with The Times' Lindsey Thiry about embracing Magic Johnson's high expectations, a day after the Lakers selected Ball with the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft. CAPTION The Times' Bill Plaschke, Tania Ganguli and Lindsey Thiry report from El Segundo where the Lakers introduced No. 2 overall pick Lonzo Ball. Plus, who are the Lakers trying to land next? The Times' Bill Plaschke, Tania Ganguli and Lindsey Thiry report from El Segundo where the Lakers introduced No. 2 overall pick Lonzo Ball. Plus, who are the Lakers trying to land next? CAPTION Lakers No. 2 pick Lonzo Ball is looking forward to playing with Brandon Ingram, and as far as his dad? Well, Lonzo doesn't know what LaVar Ball is going to say next, either. Lakers No. 2 pick Lonzo Ball is looking forward to playing with Brandon Ingram, and as far as his dad? Well, Lonzo doesn't know what LaVar Ball is going to say next, either.

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Twitter: @McCulloughTimes