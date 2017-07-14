Brandon McCarthy takes mound as Dodgers open second half in Miami

After four days off — well, two days off for the team’s six All-Stars — the Dodgers return to action Friday evening at Marlins Park.

The team opens the second half at the site of the All-Star game. And the opener features another test for Brandon McCarthy. In his last two outings, McCarthy has dealt with a loss of command, causing him to spray wild pitches into the batter’s box. McCarthy views this as a result of mechanical glitches, something he could correct in his outing last week against Kansas City.

McCarthy has a 3.12 earned-run average this season and would figure to be a useful fourth starter in the playoffs. But concern about his control could cause the team to look to the trade market for other options.

Here are the pitching matchups for the Dodgers this weekend against Miami:

FRIDAY: RHP Brandon McCarthy (6-3, 3.12 ERA) vs. RHP Dan Straily (7-4, 3.31 ERA)

SATURDAY: LHP Alex Wood (10-0, 1.67 ERA) vs. RHP Jose Urena (7-3, 3.54 ERA)

SUNDAY: LHP Rich Hill (5-4, 3.69 ERA) vs. RHP Edinson Volquez (4-8, 4.19 ERA)

CAPTION General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. CAPTION General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. CAPTION Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. CAPTION Lonzo Ball talks with The Times' Lindsey Thiry about embracing Magic Johnson's high expectations, a day after the Lakers selected Ball with the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft. Lonzo Ball talks with The Times' Lindsey Thiry about embracing Magic Johnson's high expectations, a day after the Lakers selected Ball with the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft. CAPTION The Times' Bill Plaschke, Tania Ganguli and Lindsey Thiry report from El Segundo where the Lakers introduced No. 2 overall pick Lonzo Ball. Plus, who are the Lakers trying to land next? The Times' Bill Plaschke, Tania Ganguli and Lindsey Thiry report from El Segundo where the Lakers introduced No. 2 overall pick Lonzo Ball. Plus, who are the Lakers trying to land next? CAPTION Lakers No. 2 pick Lonzo Ball is looking forward to playing with Brandon Ingram, and as far as his dad? Well, Lonzo doesn't know what LaVar Ball is going to say next, either. Lakers No. 2 pick Lonzo Ball is looking forward to playing with Brandon Ingram, and as far as his dad? Well, Lonzo doesn't know what LaVar Ball is going to say next, either.

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Twitter: @McCulloughTimes