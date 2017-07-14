Brandon McCarthy takes mound as Dodgers open second half in Miami

After four days off — well, two days off for the team’s six All-Stars — the Dodgers return to action Friday evening at Marlins Park.
The team opens the second half at the site of the All-Star game. And the opener features another test for Brandon McCarthy. In his last two outings, McCarthy has dealt with a loss of command, causing him to spray wild pitches into the batter’s box. McCarthy views this as a result of mechanical glitches, something he could correct in his outing last week against Kansas City.
McCarthy has a 3.12 earned-run average this season and would figure to be a useful fourth starter in the playoffs. But concern about his control could cause the team to look to the trade market for other options.
Here are the pitching matchups for the Dodgers this weekend against Miami:
FRIDAY: RHP Brandon McCarthy (6-3, 3.12 ERA) vs. RHP Dan Straily (7-4, 3.31 ERA)
SATURDAY: LHP Alex Wood (10-0, 1.67 ERA) vs. RHP Jose Urena (7-3, 3.54 ERA)
SUNDAY: LHP Rich Hill (5-4, 3.69 ERA) vs. RHP Edinson Volquez (4-8, 4.19 ERA)
