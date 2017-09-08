Dodgers backup Austin Barnes could see more time at catcher as playoffs approach

On Thursday night, in the midst of a blowout loss to Colorado, Yasmani Grandal mishandled a pitch from Brock Stewart and let it drift behind him. A run scored, and Grandal was charged with his 15th passed ball in 2017. He leads all catchers in the majors in that category.

A day later, Austin Barnes started behind the plate, even with the Rockies using a right-handed starting pitcher. As the playoffs approach, Barnes could see more time at catcher, in addition to his usual starts against left-handed pitchers.

Manager Dave Roberts stressed on Friday that he felt Grandal could benefit from a day off. He has touted Grandal as his starting catcher since opening day. But Barnes has outperformed Grandal at the plate this season and has not been plagued by receiving woes.

“It’s nice when you have two guys behind the plate that, regardless of the handedness [of the opposing pitcher], you feel very comfortable,” Roberts said. “And regardless of who’s pitching [for your team], you feel comfortable that their chemistry works.”

When the season began, Barnes figured to spell Grandal on occasion against left-handers, while also playing some day games after night games. Barnes has responded by being effective against both right-handed and left-handed pitchers. He has a .941 on-base-plus-slugging percentage against right-handers and an .834 OPS against left-handers.

Grandal has hit 19 home runs, but he has a .766 OPS and remains a streaky hitter prone to slumps. Roberts suggested the elevated number of passed balls has stemmed from miscommunications with the pitchers and a minor injury to Grandal’s thumb.

“Those are the things that, absolutely, are giving up bases, and have to be cleaned up,” Roberts said.

Short hops

The Dodgers have shut down reliever Adam Liberatore (forearm strain) and outfielder Franklin Gutierrez (ankylosing spondylitis) for the season, Roberts said. Liberatore has not pitched for the Dodgers since May 30. Gutierrez has not played since June 24 . . . Scott Kazmir will appear in a rehab outing for Class-A Rancho Cucamonga in a relief role Saturday. Kazmir is not a contender for a spot on the playoff roster, Roberts said.

CAPTION The Rams play the Indianapolis Colts in a season opener on Sunday, but star defensive lineman Aaron Donald continues to holdout. The Times' Lindsey Thiry and Gary Klein discuss his situation, plus how it's affecting the locker room. The Rams play the Indianapolis Colts in a season opener on Sunday, but star defensive lineman Aaron Donald continues to holdout. The Times' Lindsey Thiry and Gary Klein discuss his situation, plus how it's affecting the locker room. CAPTION The Rams play the Indianapolis Colts in a season opener on Sunday, but star defensive lineman Aaron Donald continues to holdout. The Times' Lindsey Thiry and Gary Klein discuss his situation, plus how it's affecting the locker room. The Rams play the Indianapolis Colts in a season opener on Sunday, but star defensive lineman Aaron Donald continues to holdout. The Times' Lindsey Thiry and Gary Klein discuss his situation, plus how it's affecting the locker room. CAPTION ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing’s history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds. ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing’s history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds. CAPTION Meet Ellen Kershaw, the wife of Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, and the driving force behind the couple's charity, "Kershaw's Challenge." Meet Ellen Kershaw, the wife of Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, and the driving force behind the couple's charity, "Kershaw's Challenge." CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the action in Green Bay, where the Rams fell to the Packers 24-10 in a preseason finale. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the action in Green Bay, where the Rams fell to the Packers 24-10 in a preseason finale. CAPTION Hear from quarterback Philip Rivers, cornerback Jason Verrett, defensive end Joey Bosa and linebacker Melvin Ingram after the Chargers beat the Rams in the third preseason game, 21-19. Hear from quarterback Philip Rivers, cornerback Jason Verrett, defensive end Joey Bosa and linebacker Melvin Ingram after the Chargers beat the Rams in the third preseason game, 21-19.

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Twitter: @McCulloughTimes