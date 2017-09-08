Dodgers backup Austin Barnes could see more time at catcher as playoffs approach

On Thursday night, in the midst of a blowout loss to Colorado, Yasmani Grandal mishandled a pitch from Brock Stewart and let it drift behind him. A run scored, and Grandal was charged with his 15th passed ball in 2017. He leads all catchers in the majors in that category.
A day later, Austin Barnes started behind the plate, even with the Rockies using a right-handed starting pitcher. As the playoffs approach, Barnes could see more time at catcher, in addition to his usual starts against left-handed pitchers.
Manager Dave Roberts stressed on Friday that he felt Grandal could benefit from a day off. He has touted Grandal as his starting catcher since opening day. But Barnes has outperformed Grandal at the plate this season and has not been plagued by receiving woes.
“It’s nice when you have two guys behind the plate that, regardless of the handedness [of the opposing pitcher], you feel very comfortable,” Roberts said. “And regardless of who’s pitching [for your team], you feel comfortable that their chemistry works.”
When the season began, Barnes figured to spell Grandal on occasion against left-handers, while also playing some day games after night games. Barnes has responded by being effective against both right-handed and left-handed pitchers. He has a .941 on-base-plus-slugging percentage against right-handers and an .834 OPS against left-handers.
Grandal has hit 19 home runs, but he has a .766 OPS and remains a streaky hitter prone to slumps. Roberts suggested the elevated number of passed balls has stemmed from miscommunications with the pitchers and a minor injury to Grandal’s thumb.
“Those are the things that, absolutely, are giving up bases, and have to be cleaned up,” Roberts said.
Short hops
The Dodgers have shut down reliever Adam Liberatore (forearm strain) and outfielder Franklin Gutierrez (ankylosing spondylitis) for the season, Roberts said. Liberatore has not pitched for the Dodgers since May 30. Gutierrez has not played since June 24 . . . Scott Kazmir will appear in a rehab outing for Class-A Rancho Cucamonga in a relief role Saturday. Kazmir is not a contender for a spot on the playoff roster, Roberts said.
