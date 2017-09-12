Ryu will start Sunday against Nationals

After a 49-pitch bullpen session on Tuesday, Hyun-Jin Ryu will rejoin the Dodgers rotation this weekend for a pivotal series against Washington.

Ryu will start on Sunday, following Alex Wood on Friday and Rich Hill on Saturday.

The Dodgers skipped Ryu’s turn in the rotation this week in order to keep him fresh for the final weeks of the season. Ryu could see his role expand into more prominence, after making only one start in 2015 and 2016 as he recovered from shoulder surgery.

“He’s been throwing well,” manager Dave Roberts said.

Ryu will take the place of Kenta Maeda, who gave up four runs in three innings against the San Francisco Giants in Monday’s rain-delayed game. Maeda will pitch again next week against Philadelphia, Roberts said.

With Wood struggling recently,Ryu comes under greater scrutiny. Ryu could replace Wood in the postseason rotation, if the Dodgers feel Wood would be more effective as a reliever.

Ryu has a 2.60 earned-run average in the second half. Wood has posted a 4.53 ERA in nine starts since making his first All-Star team in July.

Rain only delays another loss

Giants manager Bruce Bochy looked up at a room with a few reporters waiting to speak with him. It was 2:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

"You guys are still here?" Bochy asked.

The Dodgers waited out two rain delays Monday night, played past 2 in the morning, scored more runs than they had in any game this month — and they still lost their 11th consecutive game, 8-6 to the Giants. The last team in franchise history to lose so many games in a row represented Brooklyn.

The loss was charged to Pedro Baez, his third in five September appearances. Baez has faced 20 batters this month and retired nine.

The game was affected by an intermittent storm over McCovey Cove. The Dodgers did not want to give up an off-day Thursday. The Giants did not want to play a doubleheader, especially with rain in the forecast Wednesday. Roberts indicated it was Major League Baseball’s decision not to postpone the game.

Short hop

Andre Ethier will get a start in the outfield Friday, Roberts said. Ethier has hit .286 in his first nine games after missing the first five months of the season with a herniated disk.

