Dodgers still trying to work things out for postseason

With just 10 days left in the regular season, injuries and illness have left the Dodgers’ lineup a work in progress.

On Friday shortstop Corey Seager, who missed a game after fouling a ball off his right ankle, was back on the field but third baseman Justin Turner was not available after getting a stomach virus.

Given the Dodgers’ recent struggles, manager Dave Roberts said he would like to use his playoff lineup during the final seven games — but without jeopardizing the health of players who are still dealing with some bumps and bruises.

“It’s a fine line,” he said. “Corey wants to get on track offensively. So if he feels like he can play, it makes sense to get him out there.

“There is some sense of urgency to want to finish the season playing well.”

Roberts has some other personnel questions to answer over the next week in terms of his bullpen and bench. The manager has already said right-hander Kenta Maeda will move from the rotation into a relief role for the postseason while Andre Ethier, who started Friday in left field, is battling Curtis Granderson for a roster spot

“With Andre, with all these different guys, we’re not set yet,” Roberts said. “We’re still evaluating.”

Helping the homeland

Dodgers utility player Enrique Hernandez has been unable to reach family members in Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria, which slammed the island Wednesday, knocking out power and electricity, killing more than a dozen and flooding much of the U.S. territory.

“It’s a little frustrating for sure,” he said. “But there’s nothing we can do.”

Actually that second part isn’t true. On Thursday, Hernandez and his fianceé Mariana Vicente started raising funds for relief efforts, collecting more than 250 donations totaling more than $21,000 in the first 24 hours. Hernandez has set a fundraising goal of $100,000 (Donations can be made online at youcaring.com/LosNuestros.)

“[Athletes] have a unique platform to do a lot of things. And you can take advantage of it or you can throw it [away],” said Hernandez, who added the message “Love you Puerto Rico,” in Spanish, to his cap.

“For me it’s about helping my people and helping the people that need it the most. I took it upon myself to help instead of sitting back from far away…and not do anything. Hopefully I can do some good with it.”

The Dodgers also joined the cause, pledging $100,000 to the American Red Cross to support relief efforts following Hurricane Maria, Hurricane Irma, which battered Florida earlier this month, and the deadly earthquake that rocked Mexico on Tuesday.

The team will also contribute proceeds from three silent auctions during the current homestand and Red Cross representatives will be at Dodger Stadium on Saturday and Tuesday accepting donations.

McCarthy activated

Before Friday’s game the Dodgers reinstated right-hander Brandon McCarthy from the 60-day disabled list. McCarthy, who last pitched July 20, missed two months with a blister on his right hand. He was 6-4 with a 3.84 ERA in 16 starts this season and Roberts said he will pitch out of the bullpen the rest of the year.

At the same time the team placed reliever Josh Ravin on the 60-DL with an abdomen strain. Ravin, who spent most of the season at triple-A Oklahoma City, was 0-1 with a 6.48 ERA in 14 games with the Dodgers.

