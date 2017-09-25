Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner hopes to return to lineup on Tuesday

Out of the lineup since getting hit on the thumb by a pitch last Thursday, Justin Turner has set a simple goal for when he needs to be back in the Dodgers lineup.

“Oct. 6,” he said, which is, not coincidentally, the first game of the National League division series.

But the Dodgers third baseman does not expect to sit out the final two weeks of the regular season. He hit inside the batting cage before Monday’s game against San Diego and expressed hope that he could be ready to play Tuesday.

“Hopefully I can get in there tomorrow, play in three, four, five of the final games of the year,” said Turner, who also had to recover from a virus over the weekend. “Just do what everyone else is doing.”

Turner was announced on Monday as the winner of the 2017 Roy Campanella Award, given in honor of the Hall of Fame catcher. Previous winners include Chase Utley, Zack Greinke and Clayton Kershaw.

“It’s an honor,” Turner said. “The award itself, who it’s named after, it’s pretty special ... To be considered in the same category as [the previous winners] is pretty special.”

RYU POSSIBLE AGAINST COLORADO

Hyun-Jin Ryu played catch Monday afternoon as he recovered from the bruised forearm he suffered getting stung by a line drive Saturday against San Francisco.

Manager Dave Roberts indicated the team hoped Ryu could be ready to start against the Rockies in the final series of the season this weekend.

BARNES BACK AT SECOND BASE

Austin Barnes, who could supplant Yasmani Grandal behind the plate in October, received his fourth start of the season at second base Monday.

“To get him out there and continue to get repetitions is good for all of us,” Roberts said. “And also to get him at-bats. Him in the lineup, it gives us a good chance to win.”

SHORT HOPS

Adrian Gonzalez, who has not played since Thursday, will start at first base Tuesday. Andre Ethier also is scheduled to start, Roberts said.

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Twitter: @McCulloughTimes